Over 55s Invitational Football Festival set for Saturday

Sep 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – A grand four team Masters Football Festival is planned for this Saturday 23rd September at the GFC ground.

The one day event is organised by the Guyana Football Association of Masters (GUYFAM) and the teams invited for the 6-match tournament are: Pele, Club 45, Linden and RastafarEye Patriarchs.

The 40-minute per match for over 55 ballers will also include 4 players per team between the ages of fifty and fifty-four, but only two will be allowed on the pitch during a game.

The opening game set for 09:30 hrs will feature Club 45 and RastafarEye Patriarchs, while Linden clash with Pele at 10:00 hrs. The rest of the scheduled: 13:00 hrs….Linden vs Club 45, 14:00 hrs….Pele vs RastafarEye Patriarchs, 15:30 hrs….Club 45 vs Pele and 16:30 hrs…Linden vs RastafarEye Patriarchs.

A number of Trophies to be named after past outstanding National players will be up for Grabs.

