Labourer remanded over larceny

Kaieteur News – Twenty-six -year-old Kevin Gopaul called ‘Bull Cow’ was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court after he answered to the charge of larceny.
According to police, the act was committed on Sandra Gopaul, a 42-year-old domestic worker of Haslington New Scheme.
Gopaul, who was arrested by the police on Saturday, pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until November 7, 2023.
