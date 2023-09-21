Jealous city constable shoots colleague and her male friend

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a report of an alleged shooting incident committed on Jammanie Saul, a 48-year-old female Lance Corporal attached to the City Constabulary, who received one gunshot wound to her left hand, and Miguel Wilson, a 50-year-old overseas-based Guyanese of Section ‘C’ Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, who received one gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The incident occurred at around 19:15hrs Tuesday at the Bourda City Constabulary Outpost and was committed by a 50-year-old City Constable.

Enquiries disclosed that Jammanie Saul and the suspect are co-workers and were both on duty at the Bourda City Constabulary Outpost. Overseas-based Miguel Wilson visited Jammanie Saul at her workplace, and the two then sat next to each other, chatting, much to the annoyance of the suspect. The suspect, who was armed with the service weapon- a .38 revolver with six live rounds, reportedly became furious at seeing Jammanie Saul and Miguel Wilson sitting together, leading to him pointing the firearm at both victims and firing three shots at them.

As a result, both of the victims fell onto the ground, where they received the above-mentioned injuries. The suspect fled the scene after committing the act with the service weapon. The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens, where they are presently receiving medical attention. Their condition is listed as stable. CCTV cameras were seen in the area, and investigators will review the footage. Checks were made for the suspect at his West Ruimveldt address, but he is yet to be located. Investigations are ongoing.