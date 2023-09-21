Guyanese Race Walking Legend, William France, Passes Away at 66

Kaieteur Sports – Retired Guyanese Race Walker, William France passed away on Tuesday at his long-time friend, Oddet Hendricks residence in Sophia. France, who valiantly battled Parkinson’s disease and various other health complications, died at the age of 66.

France, fondly known as the ‘William the Conqueror’ the one-legged Race Walk champion, carved a lasting legacy through his impressive participation in numerous race walking events both in Guyana and across the globe. Among his most notable achievements was his entry into the hallowed pages of the Guinness Book of Records. Additionally, he proudly received the prestigious Medal of Service and the esteemed Walter Rodney Award.

During his formative years, France left his mark on iconic marathon events such as the New York Marathon, Boston Marathon, and London Marathon. Notably, he played a pivotal role in organizing the Terry Fox Run-1 in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

Kaieteur News had the opportunity to speak with Leslie Black, a former athlete and a close friend of William France, who shared heartfelt sentiments about the loss of his dear friend. Black reminisced about their shared experiences, saying, “I was instrumental in managing him during his first marathon in the United States and several other events. He was like a brother to me. We may have encountered our fair share of challenges, but we always overcame them, never letting our differences affect our brotherly bond. He was a true warrior, leaving behind a legacy that demonstrates that physically challenged individuals can achieve greatness.”

Black expressed his gratitude to all those who supported France on his journey to success, with special recognition given to the late Presidents, Mr. and Mrs. Jagan, former Director of Sports Neil Kumar, Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo, and countless others who contributed to France’s achievements.

The passing of William France leaves a void in the world of race walking and serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit of individuals who defy physical challenges to excel in their chosen endeavors.