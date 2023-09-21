Latest update September 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana tek fuss!

Sep 21, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana is about to assume the pole position in the world’s oldest profession! Move over, Amsterdam, there’s a new contender in town, and it’s got black gold, Texas tea, or should I say, “Guyanese Oil.”

As the oil wells in de Stabroek Block keep pumping, it appears we’re also pumping up the volume on the world’s oldest profession, and boy, are we giving it some competition! It’s like our nation has declared, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it!” But let’s be honest, folks, it’s not exactly the Guinness World Record we want to be known for.

GT is becoming the hornet’s nest of prostitution. It’s like we’re hosting a never-ending carnival of carnal delights. De oil is flowing. De cash is rolling. But hold on, deh gat some serious implications here. With this flourishing business, we might as well bid adieu to traditional family values. Prostitution is like a giant neon sign saying, “Adultery Welcome Here!” And while we’re all for inclusivity, this might be taking it a bit too far.

Now, you might wonder where our dear government is in all of this. Well, it seems they’ve decided to take a nap. Yes, folks, they are officially “sleeping on the job.” If they were on top of things (pun intended), they’d be shocked by the tender ages of some of our nighttime entrepreneurs. It’s like a child’s lemonade stand, but instead of lemonade, it’s, well, you know.!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/cIfqoYWf_GM?si=czD4Y-1PMxo-EiAE

What You Need to Know Today:

 

Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Walton unbeaten half-century pilots TKR to CPL finals 

Walton unbeaten half-century pilots TKR to CPL finals 

Sep 21, 2023

– Warriors face Tallawahs Friday with last spot in finals up for grabs  Kaieteur Sports – Man-of-the-match Chadwick Walton cracked an unbeaten 80 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR)...
Read More
Benna Girls edge Lady Jags 2-1

Benna Girls edge Lady Jags 2-1

Sep 21, 2023

Guyanese Race Walking Legend, William France, Passes Away at 66

Guyanese Race Walking Legend, William France,...

Sep 21, 2023

GBA honours its Youth Caribbean champions

GBA honours its Youth Caribbean champions

Sep 21, 2023

GCB saddened at the passing of former national cricketer

GCB saddened at the passing of former national...

Sep 21, 2023

GSCL Leader Ian John confident of another successful Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

GSCL Leader Ian John confident of another...

Sep 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion galore!

    Kaieteur News – If ever there was a time for the President of Guyana to consider the future of his Vice President,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]