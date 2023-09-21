Guyana tek fuss!

Kaieteur News – Guyana is about to assume the pole position in the world’s oldest profession! Move over, Amsterdam, there’s a new contender in town, and it’s got black gold, Texas tea, or should I say, “Guyanese Oil.”

As the oil wells in de Stabroek Block keep pumping, it appears we’re also pumping up the volume on the world’s oldest profession, and boy, are we giving it some competition! It’s like our nation has declared, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it!” But let’s be honest, folks, it’s not exactly the Guinness World Record we want to be known for.

GT is becoming the hornet’s nest of prostitution. It’s like we’re hosting a never-ending carnival of carnal delights. De oil is flowing. De cash is rolling. But hold on, deh gat some serious implications here. With this flourishing business, we might as well bid adieu to traditional family values. Prostitution is like a giant neon sign saying, “Adultery Welcome Here!” And while we’re all for inclusivity, this might be taking it a bit too far.

Now, you might wonder where our dear government is in all of this. Well, it seems they’ve decided to take a nap. Yes, folks, they are officially “sleeping on the job.” If they were on top of things (pun intended), they’d be shocked by the tender ages of some of our nighttime entrepreneurs. It’s like a child’s lemonade stand, but instead of lemonade, it’s, well, you know.!

