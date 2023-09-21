GSCL Leader Ian John confident of another successful Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

Kaieteur Sports – President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Ian John has expressed confidence of another successful Prime Minister’s 3-day Softball Cup which is set to commence Friday, September 29.

John made this disclosure on Tuesday in the capital city of Georgetown. According to him, he is excited as well, noting that all four categories should be thrilling from ball one.

There will be the Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40), All-Stars (Open) and Ladies (Open). The men will be playing 20-overs, while the girls are 15-overs.

The action will continue Saturday, September 30 and all finals to be played the following day at the Demerara Cricket Club (Georgetown) from morning to under lights.

“I [am] very confident of another good and successful tournament from next Friday, we have overseas teams and with a bunch of local teams participating that should make things very exciting,” John related.

Over Guy$3M will be up for grabs John informed, with the over-50 winner taking home Guy$1M while the Masters and Open victorious teams pocketing Guy$600,000 each. The victor for the ladies is set to collect Guy$300, 000. There are a lot more prizes for teams and outstanding, individual performances.

“We have some good prizes and that is why it is going to be exciting; we are anticipating competitive cricket as well in each category,” John mentioned.

Again the tournament will be played in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. This will be the seventh edition and John enthusiastically stated that the GSCL is looking to keep the history of softball repeating.

“The Prime Minister’s Cup is here to stay, we are very thankful to the Honourable Prime Minister of Guyana Mark Phillips for his commitment and support and he will be there to bowl off the tournament and also to share his views at the post-tournament award and presentation ceremony,” John commented.

Meanwhile, 12 teams are set to compete in the Legends, while Masters have 8 and 6 for the Open. Eight Ladies teams will be in action. Teams for Legends and Masters are coming from New York Softball Cricket League and Canada to match their skills with the local sides.

Regal Legends and Regal Masters teams are the defending champions with Ariel took possession of the trophy last year in the Open Category. 4R Lioness emerged champion for the girls in 2022.

John also took the opportunity to thank all the sponsors for coming on board for the softball extravaganza.