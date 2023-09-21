Latest update September 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GSCL Leader Ian John confident of another successful Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

Sep 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Ian John has expressed confidence of another successful Prime Minister’s 3-day Softball Cup which is set to commence Friday, September 29.

Ian John

Ian John

John made this disclosure on Tuesday in the capital city of Georgetown. According to him, he is excited as well, noting that all four categories should be thrilling from ball one.

There will be the Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40), All-Stars (Open) and Ladies (Open). The men will be playing 20-overs, while the girls are 15-overs.

The action will continue Saturday, September 30 and all finals to be played the following day at the Demerara Cricket Club (Georgetown) from morning to under lights.

“I [am] very confident of another good and successful tournament from next Friday, we have overseas teams and with a bunch of local teams participating that should make things very exciting,” John related.

Over Guy$3M will be up for grabs John informed, with the over-50 winner taking home Guy$1M while the Masters and Open victorious teams pocketing Guy$600,000 each. The victor for the ladies is set to collect Guy$300, 000. There are a lot more prizes for teams and outstanding, individual performances.

“We have some good prizes and that is why it is going to be exciting; we are anticipating competitive cricket as well in each category,” John mentioned.

Again the tournament will be played in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. This will be the seventh edition and John enthusiastically stated that the GSCL is looking to keep the history of softball repeating.

“The Prime Minister’s Cup is here to stay, we are very thankful to the Honourable Prime Minister of Guyana Mark Phillips for his commitment and support and he will be there to bowl off the tournament and also to share his views at the post-tournament award and presentation ceremony,” John commented.

Meanwhile, 12 teams are set to compete in the Legends, while Masters have 8 and 6 for the Open. Eight Ladies teams will be in action. Teams for Legends and Masters are coming from New York Softball Cricket League and Canada to match their skills with the local sides.

Regal Legends and Regal Masters teams are the defending champions with Ariel took possession of the trophy last year in the Open Category. 4R Lioness emerged champion for the girls in 2022.

John also took the opportunity to thank all the sponsors for coming on board for the softball extravaganza.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

 

Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Walton unbeaten half-century pilots TKR to CPL finals 

Walton unbeaten half-century pilots TKR to CPL finals 

Sep 21, 2023

– Warriors face Tallawahs Friday with last spot in finals up for grabs  Kaieteur Sports – Man-of-the-match Chadwick Walton cracked an unbeaten 80 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR)...
Read More
Benna Girls edge Lady Jags 2-1

Benna Girls edge Lady Jags 2-1

Sep 21, 2023

Guyanese Race Walking Legend, William France, Passes Away at 66

Guyanese Race Walking Legend, William France,...

Sep 21, 2023

GBA honours its Youth Caribbean champions

GBA honours its Youth Caribbean champions

Sep 21, 2023

GCB saddened at the passing of former national cricketer

GCB saddened at the passing of former national...

Sep 21, 2023

GSCL Leader Ian John confident of another successful Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

GSCL Leader Ian John confident of another...

Sep 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion galore!

    Kaieteur News – If ever there was a time for the President of Guyana to consider the future of his Vice President,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]