GCB saddened at the passing of former national cricketer

Sep 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is saddened at the passing of former Berbice and national cricketer (Junior and Senior) Fazil ‘Terminator’ Sattaur. Sattaur, who was born in Albion, Corentyne, died on Monday, September 18 in Canada.

The former aggressive opening batsmen got the name ‘Terminator’ because of his fearless style of batting. He also played first-division cricket for Albion Cricket Club and Everest Cricket Club and for Berbice at both the junior and senior levels. The ‘Terminator’ fell just short of a first-class century, scoring 94 in the 1989 Jones Cup match between Berbice and Demerara, which was at the time recognized as First-Class Cricket.

Sattaur later migrated to Canada where he played three One-Day Internationals for Canada during the ICC World Cup in 2003 which was played in South Africa.

