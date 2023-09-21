GCB saddened at the passing of former national cricketer

Latest update September 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is saddened at the passing of former Berbice and national cricketer (Junior and Senior) Fazil ‘Terminator’ Sattaur. Sattaur, who was born in Albion, Corentyne, died on Monday, September 18 in Canada.
The former aggressive opening batsmen got the name ‘Terminator’ because of his fearless style of batting. He also played first-division cricket for Albion Cricket Club and Everest Cricket Club and for Berbice at both the junior and senior levels. The ‘Terminator’ fell just short of a first-class century, scoring 94 in the 1989 Jones Cup match between Berbice and Demerara, which was at the time recognized as First-Class Cricket.
Sattaur later migrated to Canada where he played three One-Day Internationals for Canada during the ICC World Cup in 2003 which was played in South Africa.
Was Jagdeo honest when he made those promises?
Sep 21, 2023– Warriors face Tallawahs Friday with last spot in finals up for grabs Kaieteur Sports – Man-of-the-match Chadwick Walton cracked an unbeaten 80 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR)...
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Sep 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – If ever there was a time for the President of Guyana to consider the future of his Vice President,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]