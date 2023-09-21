GBA honours its Youth Caribbean champions

Kaieteur Sports – In a brief but heartwarming presentation ceremony held yesterday at the Mirage Banquet Hall located at the corners of Third and Albert Street, Alberttown, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) came together to honour the incredible achievements and contribution of the outstanding boxers and coaches who led Guyana to retaining its fifth consecutive Caribbean Junior boxing championship title.

The event marked a simple celebration of the dedication, hard work, and achievements of our local heroes. Among the awardees were Tiquan Sampson, Shacquan James, Akeela Vancooten, and Coaches Gregory Kirk, Sebert Blake, Lennox Daniels and Terrence Poole, as well as AMBC champion medalist Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam.

GBA President, Steve Ninvalle, opened the ceremony with a passionate speech highlighting the significance of the event. Saying, “I am extremely happy with what we have eluded at the level of schoolboys/girls Youth and Juniors Caribbean championship. For a matter of fact, it has been a matter of only two weeks after, that we concluded the Caribbean Junior chanpionship, that we had another successful local Under-16 tournament. So I am heartened with what I am seeing, and hearten to know that, we have a special crop of young boxers.”

During the ceremony, the GBA Head presented a series of monetary gifts to its boxing champions across various categories, as an appreciation of their efforts and contribution to the sport. The event featured emotional and inspiring stories of struggle, sacrifice, and success, highlighting the resilience that is at the heart of every champion.

In a surprise gesture, the GBA announced an investment plan to further develop the sport in the nation. Ninvalle stated, “We believe in the potential of our boxers, and we are committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel on the international stage.” Notably, Guyana has selected a five-member to participate at the upcoming PanAm Games which is billed for mid-October in Chile.