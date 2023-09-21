Latest update September 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

GBA honours its Youth Caribbean champions

Sep 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In a brief but heartwarming presentation ceremony held yesterday at the Mirage Banquet Hall located at the corners of Third and Albert Street, Alberttown, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) came together to honour the incredible achievements and contribution of the outstanding boxers and coaches who led Guyana to retaining its fifth consecutive Caribbean Junior boxing championship title.

The event marked a simple celebration of the dedication, hard work, and achievements of our local heroes. Among the awardees were Tiquan Sampson, Shacquan James, Akeela Vancooten, and Coaches Gregory Kirk, Sebert Blake, Lennox Daniels and Terrence Poole, as well as AMBC champion medalist Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam.

GBA Head, Steve Ninvalle (seated second from right) shares brief moment with coaches and awardees at Mirage Banquet Hall.

Female Best Boxer, Akeela Vancooten (right) receives a cheque of appreciation from GBA President, Steve Ninvalle.

GBA President, Steve Ninvalle, opened the ceremony with a passionate speech highlighting the significance of the event. Saying, “I am extremely happy with what we have eluded at the level of schoolboys/girls Youth and Juniors Caribbean championship. For a matter of fact, it has been a matter of only two weeks after, that we concluded the Caribbean Junior chanpionship, that we had another successful local Under-16 tournament. So I am heartened with what I am seeing, and hearten to know that, we have a special crop of young boxers.”

GBA President, Steve Ninvalle presented Technical Director, Terrence Poole with cheque at Wednesday’s presentation ceremony.

During the ceremony, the GBA Head presented a series of monetary gifts to its boxing champions across various categories, as an appreciation of their efforts and contribution to the sport. The event featured emotional and inspiring stories of struggle, sacrifice, and success, highlighting the resilience that is at the heart of every champion.

In a surprise gesture, the GBA announced an investment plan to further develop the sport in the nation. Ninvalle stated, “We believe in the potential of our boxers, and we are committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel on the international stage.” Notably, Guyana has selected a five-member to participate at the upcoming PanAm Games which is billed for mid-October in Chile.

Sports

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion galore!

    Kaieteur News – If ever there was a time for the President of Guyana to consider the future of his Vice President,... more

