Fake car dealer jailed for two years

Sep 21, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Jarrel Barker of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo was on Monday sentenced to two years imprisonment for falsely promising to sell another man a motorcar.

Barker made his third court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rhondell Weever. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment after he scammed Shahim Baksh of $600,000 by offering to sell him a car.

On Barker’s first court appearance, he pleaded guilty and when questioned in court, he responded by saying, ‘I was gonna return the money today; I have to go to the bank and I have to make some calls.”

Barker was ordered by Magistrate Weever to repay Baksh, however after making two court appearances, he did not fulfill the magistrate’s order. As such, he was sentenced to serve two years behind bars for the offence.

It is alleged that on August 13, 2023, Baksh saw an advertisement on the ‘What’s For Sale Guyana’ Facebook page and he made contact with Barker. The following day, the two men met and Baksh handed over $600,000 to the man at the Muneshwers Wharf. Barker then told him that he was going to collect the car.

However, he reportedly entered the wharf’s compound and escaped through another gate.

Baksh again contacted Barker in the ‘What’s For Sale Guyana’ group using a fictitious account and the two men made an arrangement to meet. The police were contacted and Barker admitted to the offence in the presence of the lawmen.

