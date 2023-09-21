Benna Girls edge Lady Jags 2-1

…Guyana to play Dominica in Barbados on Sunday

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Coach Omar Khan’s debut on the sidelines for the Lady Jags didn’t unfold as planned, as Guyana suffered a 1-2 defeat against Antigua and Barbuda in the opening match of their Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers.

Played at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Technical Centre in Piggots, Saint George, Guyana’s senior women’s national football team, the Lady Jags, had hoped to secure three points in their opening match of League B, Group A.

However, the Benna Girls’ Gabrielle De Suza had different intentions.

The skilful 16-year-old De Suza exploited a lapse in the Lady Jags’ defence and capitalised with a goal in the 13th minute.

Despite an earlier attempt thwarted by the Lady Jags’ defenders, De Suza found herself with space just outside the ’18’ and wasted no time showcasing her accuracy, leaving goalkeeper Chante Sandiford with little chance.

Guyana regrouped, controlled possession, and dictated the game’s tempo in the first half but struggled to breach Antigua and Barbuda’s goalkeeper, Akin Jarvis.

The first half concluded with a 0-1 advantage for the home side.

In the second half, Jalade Trim, who had made several attempts on goal in the first half, continued to apply pressure alongside Otesha Charles.

However, De Suza added another goal in the 51st minute following a defensive mix-up among two Guyanese players.

Employing a Ronaldo-like stepover, De Suza created enough space within the penalty area to clinically slot home, extending the lead to 0-2.

The Lady Jags responded in the 62nd minute after Trim was fouled in the penalty area.

Brianne Desa, a midfielder from Simcoe County Rovers FC, confidently stepped up and converted the penalty to narrow the deficit.

Desa’s goal shifted the momentum of the game as Guyana elevated their play, forcing Antigua into a defensive stance.

Charles, a prominent member of the Lady Jags programme, had her header that found the net disallowed, intensifying the game.

Guyana made valiant efforts to score and salvage at least a point, but the Benna Girls held on to secure three crucial points.

In other results from Group A, Suriname defeated Dominica 4-0, putting them in a strong position to advance since only the group winners will progress.

Next, the Lady Jags will travel to Barbados, where they will play their home game against Dominica at 4:00 pm on Sunday.