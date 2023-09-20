Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Two charged for drunk driving

Sep 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Rajendra Mohan and Navindra Manbodh were on Monday charged for Driving under the influence of alcohol after being arrested by police ranks.

The charge is contrary to section 39 (a) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02. Thirty-one-year-old Mohan of 191 Fifth Street Foulis, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was fined $70,000 or three weeks in prison.

Manbodh, a 26-year-old of Meadow Brook, East Bank Demerara, appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was fined $150,000.

