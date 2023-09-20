“Trigger-happy man” shoots up near Eccles bar

Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Surveillance cameras have captured a man on Monday night pulling out a gun from his waist and firing multiple shots into the air at a bar in Sarwan Street, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The shooting took place around 23:00hrs and reportedly sent residents living close by ducking for cover in the confines of their homes. One resident, Devar Kissoon made a Facebook live after the incident and said: “I was in my bed, I hear three gunshots and I jump out me bed.”  He said that he called the police and they responded quickly. According to him, the ranks found multiple spent shells along the road.

The Guyana Police Force is yet to issue a statement on the shooting incident. Kaieteur News made contact with the East Bank Police Commander for some clarity but calls to his phone went unanswered. It is unclear if the shooter was arrested or still on the run. Kissoon in his live called for the bar to be shut down because it is not the first time that gunplay has taken place there and he is fearful.

Police at the scene on Monday night

“Firing shots like them head ain’t good, drinking rum and ‘firing shots! People gat children gat to go to school and loud, loud music in the neighbourhood”, he added.

Residents of the neighbourhood had recently petitioned the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to revoke the bar’s licence. GRA, however, has distanced itself and said that police have to deal with the disorderly behaviour and noise nuisance at the bar.

