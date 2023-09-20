Tallawahs move one step closer to possible title defence, following 5-wicket win over Kings

Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs made light work of the St. Lucia Kings, who suffered a 5-wicket loss during last night’s eliminator at Providence, as they now set sights on possibly having the honor of defending their Championship.
The Kings were never in the contest, having being steamrolled for 125-9 by the time 20 overs ended. Spin was the weapon of choice for the Tallawahs, led by a magical performance from Fabian Allen, who snared 4-25, with 3 of his wickets coming by virtue of knocking over his victim’s stumps and Chris Green (2-19), choking out the opposition batters.
Kings all-rounder Roston Chase was the guiding light, hitting 4 fours and a 6 in his top-score of 40 off 36 deliveries. Captain Sikandar Raza (19), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (14) and 13 apiece from Johnson Charles and Kharry Pierre (13*), read the tale of a dismal batting exhibition.
The defending champs then shot to 126-5 in the 18th over, after a string of match-winning contributions from the likes of Captain Brandon King, who raced to 30 off 19 with 3 fours and 2 sixes, to get the Tallawahs chase going.
Centurion from the last game, Alex Hales (24), muscled a few blows (3×4, 1×6) but it was the left-hand pair of all-rounders in Imad Wasim (15) and Raymon Reifer grafting an unbeaten 30 (1×4 1×6), who away at the majority of remaining runs needed, which steered them to a comprehensive victory.
Fast-bowler Matthew Forde bowled a champion spell, snagging 4-23 which almost threw a wrench in the Tallawahs wheel, until Reifer steered his team home minus any hiccups.
