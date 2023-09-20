Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Police make cocaine, marijuana busts at Bamia Checkpoint

Sep 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – It was a busy day for policemen on Monday at Bamia Checkpoint, Region Ten after they confiscated two kilos of cocaine and 1.3 kilograms marijuana in separate busts.

Busted with cocaine, Dolon Oliver Vanderstoop

Busted with cocaine, Dolon Oliver Vanderstoop

Caught with marijuana, Selwyn Barker

Caught with marijuana, Selwyn Barker

The drugs were found in the luggage of two passengers travelling on separate minibuses. One of the passengers was enroute to Georgetown from Lethem, Region Nine while the other was going to Madhia, Region Eight.

The first bust was made around 12:40hrs while police were searching a Lethem bus. Police said that it was transporting eight passengers and they along with the driver were told to exit the vehicle so that ranks could conduct a search.

While searching a haversack belonging to Dolon Oliver Vanderstoop, a 27-year-old of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara the ranks found a pink plastic bag containing cocaine concealed underneath some of his clothes. Police cautioned and arrested Venderstoop immediately and detained him up at the Mackenzie Police Station.

Cocaine found at Bamia Checkpoint

Cocaine found at Bamia Checkpoint

The bag contained marijuana

The bag contained marijuana

A second bust was made at 13:30hrs after the officers stopped a bus heading to Madhia with ten passengers on board. During the search, ranks found a bag containing marijuana underneath a seat where a Laing Avenue Georgetown man identified as Selwyn Barker was sitting.  At first, Barker said that the bag did not belong to him but the driver immediately intervened and alleged that he had seen the man entered his bus with the same bag.

Police questioned him further and he admitted that it was his bag. Police arrested him. He remains in custody pending possible drug trafficking charges.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo willing to bankrupt Guyana but not Exxon and their shareholders!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Arch rivals seek clear path to Finals as possible run-fest looms over Providence

Arch rivals seek clear path to Finals as possible run-fest looms over...

Sep 20, 2023

Republic Bank CPL 2023 Eliminator Match Guyana Amazon Warriors vs. Trinbago Knight Riders… Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the biggest rivalry and of the most storied in CPL history looms as...
Read More
Tallawahs move one step closer to possible title defence, following 5-wicket win over Kings

Tallawahs move one step closer to possible title...

Sep 20, 2023

Lady Jags new Coach Omar Khan announces squad for first Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup game against Antigua and Barbuda

Lady Jags new Coach Omar Khan announces squad for...

Sep 20, 2023

Canadian top order batter Fazil Sattaur bows out on 58

Canadian top order batter Fazil Sattaur bows out...

Sep 20, 2023

West Indies register victory against the powerful Aussies at the O40s Cricket Global Cup

West Indies register victory against the powerful...

Sep 20, 2023

Formidable Guyana Bodybuilding team off to CAC event in Aruba

Formidable Guyana Bodybuilding team off to CAC...

Sep 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Safety on our roads

    Kaieteur News – The recent countrywide campaign by the police to interdict road violators has seen more than 2,000... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]