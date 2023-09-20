Police make cocaine, marijuana busts at Bamia Checkpoint

Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – It was a busy day for policemen on Monday at Bamia Checkpoint, Region Ten after they confiscated two kilos of cocaine and 1.3 kilograms marijuana in separate busts.
The drugs were found in the luggage of two passengers travelling on separate minibuses. One of the passengers was enroute to Georgetown from Lethem, Region Nine while the other was going to Madhia, Region Eight.
The first bust was made around 12:40hrs while police were searching a Lethem bus. Police said that it was transporting eight passengers and they along with the driver were told to exit the vehicle so that ranks could conduct a search.
While searching a haversack belonging to Dolon Oliver Vanderstoop, a 27-year-old of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara the ranks found a pink plastic bag containing cocaine concealed underneath some of his clothes. Police cautioned and arrested Venderstoop immediately and detained him up at the Mackenzie Police Station.
A second bust was made at 13:30hrs after the officers stopped a bus heading to Madhia with ten passengers on board. During the search, ranks found a bag containing marijuana underneath a seat where a Laing Avenue Georgetown man identified as Selwyn Barker was sitting. At first, Barker said that the bag did not belong to him but the driver immediately intervened and alleged that he had seen the man entered his bus with the same bag.
Police questioned him further and he admitted that it was his bag. Police arrested him. He remains in custody pending possible drug trafficking charges.
