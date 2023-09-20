Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

One dead after bikers crashed on ‘Harbour Bridge’

Sep 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old man died on Tuesday after two motorcycles crashed on the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB).

One of the motorcycles involved in the crash

Dead is Shazam Khan, 52, of Lot 753 Westminster, West Bank Demerara (WBD).  Khan was the rider of one of the motorcycles and was heading home when tragedy struck around 08:30hrs. According to police, Khan was heading across the bridge towards the West Bank when another motorcycle being driven by a 26-year-old man from Independence Boulevard, Albouystown Georgetown crashed into his back wheel.

The impact sent the 52-year-old flying into the bridge rail before he landed on the bridge. He was subsequently picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, in an ambulance.

Due to the extent of his injuries, he was transferred the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he succumbed to his injuries around 14:30hrs. The motorcyclist who crashed into Khan’s bike is in police custody assisting with investigations.

