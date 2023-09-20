New hydrants part of $141 M upgrade for Fire Service – Mid Year Report

Kaieteur News – Given their importance in protecting lives and property in the event of a devastating blaze, new fire hydrants are set to be procured and installed as part of upgrades for the Guyana Fire Service this year.

According the 2023 mid-year report released by the Ministry of Finance, the sum of $141.9 million was expended to boost the infrastructural capability of the fire service during the first half of this year.

Under the plan, the report said, construction of living quarters at New Amsterdam, a new Fire Service Headquarters in Georgetown as well as fire stations at Wales and Ogle were completed.

Additionally, construction works were advanced at the Leonora and Diamond Fire Stations.

The report said too, that cognizant of the fact that fire hydrants play a crucial role in safeguarding communities and protecting lives and property from the devastating impacts of fires, 148 hydrants were procured – all of which are expected to be installed by the end of 2023.

During the reporting period, an excavator which will improve the installation of fire hydrants was acquired. Additional firefighting equipment is expected to be procured during the latter half of the year.

The report stated that during the first half of 2023, 189 fire officers completed training in areas such as basic recruit training, supervisory management, and computer training, among others things, which cost $2.4 million.

Another 110 officers are expected to undergo the emergency medical technician course as well as basic recruit training, the report stated. These initiatives, the report said, will aid towards improving response time and firefighting techniques.

Earlier this year, a hydraulic platform, an ambulance as well as a minibus, were procured by the Government of Guyana at a total cost of $273.4 million to assist the fire service with its work.

The hydraulic platform can reach a height of 150 feet, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. This asset was purchased from Angloco Ltd. at a cost of G$255,600,000.

The ambulance was purchased from RRT Enterprise at a cost of G$9,827,500, while the bus was purchased from Car Clean Enterprise at a cost of G$ 8,000,000.

The acquisition of the new assets marked a significant step forward for the Guyana Fire Service in its mission to ensure the safety and protection of the country’s citizens.