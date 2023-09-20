Man jailed for drug possession

Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A Triumph East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was on Tuesday jailed for 12-months after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Nigel Glasgow, 52, Glasgow was charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate Court before Magistrate, Fabayo Azore.
This is not Glasgow’s first brush with the law. In 2009, he was remanded to prison for allegedly stealing 75 jerseys from an individual by the name of Morris Ridwald. It is unclear if he was convicted for that crime but he had reportedly admitted to the jersey heist in court.
Glasgow had claimed that he was walking through Fogarty’s Department store area when he came across a duffle bag resting at the side of the road.
“I look into the bag and saw the jerseys. I later sold some of the jerseys, but I didn’t steal anything your worship.”, Glasgow had said.
Ridwald however had held to the opinion that he was pushing his cart on which rested the duffle bag through Stabroek Market area when the accused picked up the bag without his knowledge. Glasgow had told the court then that he had sold 15 of the jerseys for $300 a-piece.
