Man charged for attempted murder, wounding of children

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old spray painter of First Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara was on Monday charged with attempt to murder a child and wounded another.

The children are listed ages 10 and 12. Zabar Khan appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge for the offence of Attempt to Commit Murder, Contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01 committed on the 10-year-old was read to him. Khan pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.

The accused during the same court appearance, also answered to a second charge for the offence of felonious wounding, Contrary to Section 57 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on a 10-year-old. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison. The next scheduled court day has been adjourned to October 10, for both charges.