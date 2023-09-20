Man charged for attempted murder, wounding of children  

Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old spray painter of First Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara was on Monday charged with attempt to murder a child and wounded another.
The children are listed ages 10 and 12. Zabar Khan appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge for the offence of Attempt to Commit Murder, Contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01 committed on the 10-year-old was read to him. Khan pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.
The accused during the same court appearance, also answered to a second charge for the offence of felonious wounding, Contrary to Section 57 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on a 10-year-old. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison. The next scheduled court day has been adjourned to October 10, for both charges.
https://www.youtube.com/live/cIfqoYWf_GM?si=czD4Y-1PMxo-EiAE
Jagdeo willing to bankrupt Guyana but not Exxon and their shareholders!
Sep 20, 2023Republic Bank CPL 2023 Eliminator Match Guyana Amazon Warriors vs. Trinbago Knight Riders… Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the biggest rivalry and of the most storied in CPL history looms as...
Sep 20, 2023
Sep 20, 2023
Sep 20, 2023
Sep 20, 2023
Sep 20, 2023
Kaieteur News – The recent countrywide campaign by the police to interdict road violators has seen more than 2,000... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]