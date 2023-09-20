Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man charged for attempted murder, wounding of children  

Sep 20, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old spray painter of First Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara was on Monday charged with attempt to murder a child and wounded another.

Man charged and remanded to prison: Zabar Khan

Man charged and remanded to prison: Zabar Khan

The children are listed ages 10 and 12. Zabar Khan appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge for the offence of Attempt to Commit Murder, Contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01 committed on the 10-year-old was read to him. Khan pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.

The accused during the same court appearance, also answered to a second charge for the offence of felonious wounding, Contrary to Section 57 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on a 10-year-old. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison. The next scheduled court day has been adjourned to October 10, for both charges.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/cIfqoYWf_GM?si=czD4Y-1PMxo-EiAE

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo willing to bankrupt Guyana but not Exxon and their shareholders!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Arch rivals seek clear path to Finals as possible run-fest looms over Providence

Arch rivals seek clear path to Finals as possible run-fest looms over...

Sep 20, 2023

Republic Bank CPL 2023 Eliminator Match Guyana Amazon Warriors vs. Trinbago Knight Riders… Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the biggest rivalry and of the most storied in CPL history looms as...
Read More
Tallawahs move one step closer to possible title defence, following 5-wicket win over Kings

Tallawahs move one step closer to possible title...

Sep 20, 2023

Lady Jags new Coach Omar Khan announces squad for first Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup game against Antigua and Barbuda

Lady Jags new Coach Omar Khan announces squad for...

Sep 20, 2023

Canadian top order batter Fazil Sattaur bows out on 58

Canadian top order batter Fazil Sattaur bows out...

Sep 20, 2023

West Indies register victory against the powerful Aussies at the O40s Cricket Global Cup

West Indies register victory against the powerful...

Sep 20, 2023

Formidable Guyana Bodybuilding team off to CAC event in Aruba

Formidable Guyana Bodybuilding team off to CAC...

Sep 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Safety on our roads

    Kaieteur News – The recent countrywide campaign by the police to interdict road violators has seen more than 2,000... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]