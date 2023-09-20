Lady Jags new Coach Omar Khan announces squad for first Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup game against Antigua and Barbuda

Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown – Guyana Senior Women’s National Team Head Coach Omar Khan has unveiled his first squad selection since assuming the top job in early September.

Today, September 20, Guyana will make their first appearance in the inaugural Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup against Antigua and Barbuda. The 19-member team includes goalkeeper Chante’ Sandiford and young midfielders Jalade Trim and Sandra Johnson, who are making their debut on the senior team.

Coach Khan has expressed his confidence in the chosen players, emphasising that the selection process took into account several crucial factors, including the players’ performance, versatility, and their potential to make a positive impact on the team’s success.

The squad – three goalkeepers, four defenders, nine midfielders and three forwards – reflects a balance of experienced players and promising young talents, ensuring a blend of skill, leadership, and fresh energy on the field.

Goalkeepers

Chante’ Sandiford

Raven Edwards – Dowdall

Ludesha Reynolds

Defenders

Rylee Traicoff

Savanna Mondesir- Singh

Shennel Daniels

Brianne Desa

Midfielders

Alleia Alleyne

Dylana Makarowski

Ghilene Joseph

Hannah Baptiste

Masani Springer

Jalade Trim

Sandra Johnson

Stefanie Kouzas

Samantha Banfield

Forwards

Anya Tribune

Otesha Charles

Shyla Murray

The Lady Jags have their sights set on securing victory and claiming the top spot in Group A of League B. This group includes strong contenders such as Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Dominica. The first-place finishers from each League B group, totaling three teams, will advance to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.

The Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup, with 34 registered senior women’s national teams, serves as the qualifying tournament for the highly anticipated 2024 W Gold Cup, the top-tier competition for senior footballers in the Concacaf region.

The game against Antigua and Barbuda will be played today at the ABFA Technical Centre, St. John’s Antigua from 4:00 p.m.

Coach Khan’s appointment has injected new enthusiasm and optimism into the senior team that is eager to represent Guyana with pride.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) strongly encourages everyone to show their support for the Lady Jags as they embark on the Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup.