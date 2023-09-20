Lady Jags new Coach Omar Khan announces squad for first Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup game against Antigua and Barbuda

Latest update September 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown – Guyana Senior Women’s National Team Head Coach Omar Khan has unveiled his first squad selection since assuming the top job in early September.
Today, September 20, Guyana will make their first appearance in the inaugural Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup against Antigua and Barbuda. The 19-member team includes goalkeeper Chante’ Sandiford and young midfielders Jalade Trim and Sandra Johnson, who are making their debut on the senior team.
Coach Khan has expressed his confidence in the chosen players, emphasising that the selection process took into account several crucial factors, including the players’ performance, versatility, and their potential to make a positive impact on the team’s success.
The squad – three goalkeepers, four defenders, nine midfielders and three forwards – reflects a balance of experienced players and promising young talents, ensuring a blend of skill, leadership, and fresh energy on the field.
Goalkeepers
Chante’ Sandiford
Raven Edwards – Dowdall
Ludesha Reynolds
Defenders
Rylee Traicoff
Savanna Mondesir- Singh
Shennel Daniels
Brianne Desa
Midfielders
Alleia Alleyne
Dylana Makarowski
Ghilene Joseph
Hannah Baptiste
Masani Springer
Jalade Trim
Sandra Johnson
Stefanie Kouzas
Samantha Banfield
Forwards
Anya Tribune
Otesha Charles
Shyla Murray
The Lady Jags have their sights set on securing victory and claiming the top spot in Group A of League B. This group includes strong contenders such as Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Dominica. The first-place finishers from each League B group, totaling three teams, will advance to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.
The Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup, with 34 registered senior women’s national teams, serves as the qualifying tournament for the highly anticipated 2024 W Gold Cup, the top-tier competition for senior footballers in the Concacaf region.
The game against Antigua and Barbuda will be played today at the ABFA Technical Centre, St. John’s Antigua from 4:00 p.m.
Coach Khan’s appointment has injected new enthusiasm and optimism into the senior team that is eager to represent Guyana with pride.
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) strongly encourages everyone to show their support for the Lady Jags as they embark on the Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup.
