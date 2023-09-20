Innovative theatrical show empowers students, teachers to address mental health challenges

Kaieteur News – The theatrical performance of “Shadows of Tomorrow” served its purpose as it captivated the hearts and minds of hundreds of students and their teachers who attended Massy Group’s Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness event on Tuesday at the National Cultural Centre.

The play, written and directed by renowned playwright Randolph Critchlow in commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and the upcoming World Mental Health Day on October 10, explored the complexities of mental health issues through a compelling narrative that resonated deeply with the audience. “The play made me realise what someone might do or feel like doing when they face depression. In this case, the parents of the lead character were constantly fighting about her future and that made her feel like she was not good enough. Parents should be aware of the impact their actions and words have on their children,” said Raslel Potter of Tutorial Academy. “This play also shows how someone can overcome depression with support and that is important.”

According to a press from Massy Group, many of the students who were in attendance said they are currently studying Theatre Arts in Grades 10 and 11 and will be evaluating the play as part of their School Based Assessment (SBA). One such student was Lawrence Luther of Christianburg Secondary School. “We were happy to be invited, the timing was perfect. It was such an exciting performance. The way they spoke and acted gave me goosebumps, it felt so real.” He added that the play has initiated conversations that were long overdue in the school community, and he feels hopeful knowing that the struggles, students face, are not unnoticed.

The play served as a catalyst for important discussions with students regarding mental health, suicide prevention, and the significance of seeking help. It encouraged students to talk about their struggles with their parents or any trusted adult. It also urged them to reach out to their peers, friends, and family members who may be struggling silently. Dr. Mark Constantine, the head of the Ministry of Health’s psychology department of training and education, who was also in the audience, said “I think that the messages that came out of the theatrical play were timely, and it was very well put together. I had the opportunity to vet the script some time ago,” he said as he explained being involved to ensure the right messages are conveyed.

Importantly, Dr. Constantine informed the students and teachers that anyone who needs help or knows someone who needs help with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts should call the Mental Health Unit on 225-0804.

The expert also commended Massy Group for continuously “trying to raise awareness in what I would call a very unorthodox manner through a theatrical play [which] would have certainly appealed to younger people, students.” Simultaneously, one teacher, Tyrese Algernon, who is attached to Lower Corentyne Secondary School, said, “The play was magnificent. It was very educational for me as well as my students. The messages were clear and the acting was great. I am glad my students got to witness it and I know the messages of hope and the importance of seeking help resonated with them.”

Another teacher, Sheneel Williams of Tutorial Academy, noted that she appreciated the play’s ability to create empathy among the audience. She said, “The play, ‘Shadows of Tomorrow’ went deep into almost every teenager’s mind. It can also teach students about society and that everyone has a dark conscience that can take over and ruin lives.” She added, “The playwright delivered with the content and my students left with the reassurance they should talk to someone who they trust and who can help.”

Further, Mark Boodie, English tutor at School of the Nations, said he is sure the students will take important lessons from the performance. He added, “Shadows of Tomorrow is a powerful and deeply affecting play that tackles the sensitive subject of suicide with grace, empathy, and an unflinching commitment to raising awareness. Written with a profound understanding of human emotions, this production leaves an indelible mark on its audience.”

One of the two teachers who chaperoned students from New Campbelville Secondary said the students also learned important lessons about cybercrime in relation to video recording and sharing footage of someone without their consent. The success of “Shadows of Tomorrow” in raising awareness about mental health struggles and suicide prevention can be attributed to the collaboration of Massy Group, the Ministry of Education’s Allied Arts Unit, and the talented cast, crew, and production team.

Among the actors were Le Tisha DeSilva, La Toya DaSilva, Mark Luke Edwards, Sonia Yarde, Sean Budnah, Sean Thompson, and Delica Piggott to name a few. Attendees also included Miss India Worldwide Aruna Sukhdeo, who has a keen interest in mental health among the youth and local artiste Poonam Singh whose song ‘Lift Is Your Gift’ was featured in the play. In response to the overwhelming positive feedback, Christpen Bobb-Semple, Assistant Vice President and Head of Massy Group’s Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Steering Committee said, “We are thrilled that the message resonated so strongly with the audience. We are using the creative arts to connect with young people to raise awareness and arm them with the tools and strategies to deal with mental health challenges if not now, then, certainly for the future.” This was the third theatrical production led by Massy Group. This one targeted students from approximately two dozen private and public secondary schools across Guyana. In Guyana, suicide rates are among the highest in the world, with young people being particularly vulnerable.