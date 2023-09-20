GRA distances self from noise nuisance, disorderly conduct at Eccles bar

…says police, EPA must address complaints by residents

Kaieteur News – Relative to a report on September 8, 2023 in the Kaieteur News in which residents of Eccles, East Bank Demerara complained and signed a petition calling for the closure of a bar in the area, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) says the entity has been operating within the confines of the criteria in which it has been granted a licence to operate by the revenue body.

In the petition, which was seen by this publication, the affected residents called on the GRA to shut down the entity at Sarwan Street, Eccles for operating within a residential community and they also noted that the bar’s operation has caused noise nuisance as well as a back-up of traffic in the area.

However, the GRA said that such matters fall outside of its remit. “Regarding the general reported complaint of, among others, noise nuisance, traffic congestion and disorderly behaviour, the Revenue Authority must state that those reports are matters which are required to be addressed by the Guyana Police Force and the Environmental Protection Agency, in accordance with their laws administered,” the revenue body noted.

While addressing its mandate, GRA listed the process for obtaining licences which it said requires the necessary approvals and documentation from the respective State agencies including approved building plan stamped and signed by Central Housing & Planning Authority, NDC/RDC/Mayor & Town Council, Fire Service & Sanitary Department. A housing certificate issued by the Ministry of Housing as well as a fire certificate issued by the Guyana Fire Service are among the documents which the applicant would have submitted to the GRA prior before being granted a licence to operate.

Upon the approval and the issuance of the licence, the primary responsibility of the revenue authority’s enforcement activities is to ensure that any shop, store or similar business premises are in conformity with the provisions of the Customs Act, the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act, and provisions of the Excise Tax Act and Regulations regarding the application of the Excise Stamp on Alcohol and Tobacco products. In addition, the business must comply with other laws administered by the revenue body regarding the declaration of income, maintaining of books/records and payment of taxes in accordance with the Income, Property and Value Added Tax.

“The Authority must also state that in keeping with its mandate, as the licensing Agency, its officers conducted a prior enforcement operation at the reported premises (address supplied). The business operating at the said address was found to have the necessary licence for storage and sale of Malt/Wine, Spirituous Liquor and Tobacco products, so unless there is new evidence to show that the licensee have not met the necessary criteria, or have breached the said terms of the licence, the GRA has to comply with the terms by which the licence was issued,” the body stated.