Fisherman found guilty of murdering colleagues

Kaieteur News – Fisherman Ravindranauth Mohanlall, 62, of Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Monday found guilty of two counts of murder.

Mohanlall was on trial before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Berbice High Court.

He was found guilty of the murders of Beeram Motelall, 45, called ‘Boy’ of Chesney Village, Corentyne and Renard Fernandes, called ‘Renny’, 15, of 280 Rose Hall Town Reef, Corentyne.

The incident was committed between September 6, 2011 and September 12, 2011, at sea in the vicinity of Bush Lot Village, Corentyne.

The case was prosecuted by State Counsel Muntaz Ali. Mohanlall, who was represented by attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings, will be sentenced on October 5, 2023.

According to the State’s case, Mohanlall threw gasoline on his fellow crew members Motilall, and Fernandes , and set them alight. It was stated that on September 6, 2011 at 07:30hours, Motelall, in the company of the two men, left Albion to go fishing in Brigelall Hardyal’s boat.

Hardyal subsequently received a phone call around 22:00hours on the same date from Motilall. As a result, he and several others went by minibus to a koker to await the arrival of the boat. One hour later, the boat arrived at the shore and Hardyal observed burn marks on Motilall and Fernandes bodies. Sections of the boat and some items were also burnt.

The two injured men were rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Along the journey, they told one Shaleza Sookdeo, Motelall’s wife, that the accused threw gasoline on them and lit them afire.

A report was made at the Albion Police Station. Mohanlall, who was nearby on the road, was pointed out to the police and he was subsequently arrested.

Motelall, died on September 9 while Fernandes succumbed two days later. The cause of their deaths was given as adult respiratory distress syndrome, resulting from the severe burns to their bodies.