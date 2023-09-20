Arch rivals seek clear path to Finals as possible run-fest looms over Providence

Republic Bank CPL 2023 Eliminator Match

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs. Trinbago Knight Riders…

Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the biggest rivalry and of the most storied in CPL history looms as the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) look to get the better of each other come tonight when the two face on at Providence.

Tonight’s winner shoots directly to the Final while the loser will play Qualifier 2.

Trinbago Knight Riders lost their last three clashes against the Warriors including a 6 wicket defeat last Saturday at Providence.

Shai Hope smashed a 44 ball 106 recently and remains the leading run-scorer across the competition and could likely make another huge statement again come tonight.

Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Imran Tahir has taken 3-23 and 3-12 in the last 2 games as his team managed to lose just one match across the tournament.

After resting 6 big players in the previous game, Trinbago Knight Riders will welcome back their A-Class players.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will likely play their trio of Kevlon Anderson, Ronsford Beaton and Shamar Joseph, especially with Anderson anchoring the batting.

Saim Ayub remains key at the top over 350 runs this far.

Odean Smith since being pushed up to the top of the batting order has a total of 65 runs with 44 his best.

Martin Guptill, Nicholas Pooran who hit a century earlier in the tourney and Mark Deyal will lead TKR, especially Deyal who hit 57 runs from 45 balls in the win over Saint Lucia Kings in 24.

Guptill with six T20 centuries across his career will want to negate the likes of Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius and Romario Shepherd. For TKR, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Waqar Salamkheil could play huge roles.

Veterans Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and possibly Dwayne Bravo will be keen on taking advantage go the Warrior’s psychology situation.

Guyana have gone to the finals more than any other team while TKR have tasted victory in the past. Playing in front a raucous, sold out Guyanese crowd, tonight’s match could arguably turn out to be the game of the tournament.

Action bowls off at 19:00h.