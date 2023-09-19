“We object to your presence in Guyana”- party leader tells ExxonMobil at public meeting

Kaieteur News – The public meeting hosted by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) for its sixth offshore project recently became quite uncomfortable for the developer, as the Leader of a small political party here took to the floor to let the oil giant know that he does not want them in this country.

Gerald Pereira, Leader of the Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP) took the microphone during the question-and-answer segment on Wednesday at the Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown, to register his frustration over what he described as a “clever well-organised PR stunt” to engage citizens of Guyana on another project.

Pereira said that having listened to Exxon’s presentations on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the glowing picture of Guyana now being ranked a high-income country, he believes this economic model of the country is “upside down”. With talks of new hotels and a booming tourism sector, the party leader argued: “that is not development, you are talking about high income level country. Poverty has increased tremendously in this country and it is not coincident or accidental that some people are talking about trickle down. That is what is going to happen in this country, a few people, those who already have wealth will get more wealth and will collaborate with Exxon to corporatize this country.”

He described the company as a “corporate predator” pointing out that its track record is well known across the world. To this end, he said, “I would just like it to be known that we object to your presence in this country.”

The auditorium of the Umana Yana was silent as the citizen continued to lash out against the oil company, indicating that he does not believe Guyana’s future is dependent on Exxon. His microphone was muted moments after that statement. The outraged political leader then stormed out of the session with shouts of disapproval for the company’s continued operations in the Stabroek Block.

Exxon is presently engaging the public on potential impacts from its sixth project, Whiptail. Already, five projects for the developer have received regulatory approvals, with two already in operation. A third project Payara is expected to startup later this year. Guyanese have been protesting for the company to give the country a fair deal given that a lion’s share of the wealth is enjoyed by Exxon and its partners- Hess Corporation and CNOOC.