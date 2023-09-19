Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

U.S. – Guyana collaborate with NGOs to assist Linden residents 

Sep 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – On September 9th, representatives of the United States Embassy and the non-governmental organisations, Guyana Medical Relief, Guyana Cancer Society, and Food for the Poor, conducted a medical outreach for residents in Linden in collaboration with the Linden Hospital.

As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance partnership with Guyana, the U.S. Embassy donated seven air-conditioning units to the pediatric section of the Linden Hospital, providing a more comfortable setting for children receiving care, a release from the US Embassy here said.

Additionally, members of the U.S. Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program collaborated to bring medical assistance to over 250 residents of Linden at the Linden Hospital.

Linden residents received ophthalmology care, gynecology care, dental care, blood testing, and food donations. We are proud to partner with the Government of Guyana and local NGO partners to increase resources, availability of care, and essential services to improve the quality of life for residents.

U.S. Embassy representatives present air conditioning units to Linden Hospital

U.S. Embassy representatives present air conditioning units to Linden Hospital

This collaboration highlights the U.S. Embassy’s initiatives and commitment to strengthen partnerships within Guyana’s health sector and to work with the Government of Guyana at all levels to support enhanced public health for the people of Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Sep 19, 2023

– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once...
Read More
GFF president commends Berbice Football Association on successful rollout of M-FAP funded programmes

GFF president commends Berbice Football...

Sep 19, 2023

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Sep 19, 2023

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile Road Race event

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored...

Sep 19, 2023

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne leg continues

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne...

Sep 19, 2023

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Sep 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]