U.S. – Guyana collaborate with NGOs to assist Linden residents 

Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – On September 9th, representatives of the United States Embassy and the non-governmental organisations, Guyana Medical Relief, Guyana Cancer Society, and Food for the Poor, conducted a medical outreach for residents in Linden in collaboration with the Linden Hospital.
As part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance partnership with Guyana, the U.S. Embassy donated seven air-conditioning units to the pediatric section of the Linden Hospital, providing a more comfortable setting for children receiving care, a release from the US Embassy here said.
Additionally, members of the U.S. Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program collaborated to bring medical assistance to over 250 residents of Linden at the Linden Hospital.
Linden residents received ophthalmology care, gynecology care, dental care, blood testing, and food donations. We are proud to partner with the Government of Guyana and local NGO partners to increase resources, availability of care, and essential services to improve the quality of life for residents.
This collaboration highlights the U.S. Embassy’s initiatives and commitment to strengthen partnerships within Guyana’s health sector and to work with the Government of Guyana at all levels to support enhanced public health for the people of Guyana.
Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words
Sep 19, 2023– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once...
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]