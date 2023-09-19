Tianna Springer continues to impress

– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials

Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once again asserted their dominance, this time at the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) trials, held at the Police Progressive Youth Club ground. Track stars Tianna Springer, Malachi Austin, Narissa McPherson, and Javon Roberts showcased their exceptional talents, securing remarkable victories in their respective event.

Tianna Springer, a formidable presence in the world of track and field, displayed her prowess once more. As the reigning CARIFTA Games, South America U-20 Champion and Commonwealth Youth Games 400m gold medalist, she was the anticipated favourite.

In a commanding performance, Springer surged across the finish line in the quarter-mile event with a time of 57.0 seconds, solidifying her status as a top contender on the track. Narissa McPherson, not to be overshadowed, delivered a commendable performance, securing the second position with a time of 58.71 seconds.

Meanwhile, the sun-soaked track served as the stage for these exceptional athletes to shine, and they did not disappoint. Their victories at the IGG trials reaffirm their positions as outstanding talents in local athletics.