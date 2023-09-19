Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Sep 19, 2023 Sports

– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials

Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once again asserted their dominance, this time at the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) trials, held at the Police Progressive Youth Club ground. Track stars Tianna Springer, Malachi Austin, Narissa McPherson, and Javon Roberts showcased their exceptional talents, securing remarkable victories in their respective event.

Tianna Springer, a formidable presence in the world of track and field, displayed her prowess once more. As the reigning CARIFTA Games, South America U-20 Champion and Commonwealth Youth Games 400m gold medalist, she was the anticipated favourite.

In a commanding performance, Springer surged across the finish line in the quarter-mile event with a time of 57.0 seconds, solidifying her status as a top contender on the track. Narissa McPherson, not to be overshadowed, delivered a commendable performance, securing the second position with a time of 58.71 seconds.

DoS Steve Ninvalle (centre) shares a brief moment with (from left) Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson and Tianna Springer. (Emmerson Campbell photo)

DoS Steve Ninvalle (centre) shares a brief moment with (from left) Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson and Tianna Springer. (Emmerson Campbell photo)

Meanwhile, the sun-soaked track served as the stage for these exceptional athletes to shine, and they did not disappoint. Their victories at the IGG trials reaffirm their positions as outstanding talents in local athletics.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/cIfqoYWf_GM?si=czD4Y-1PMxo-EiAE

What You Need to Know Today:

Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Sep 19, 2023

– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once...
Read More
GFF president commends Berbice Football Association on successful rollout of M-FAP funded programmes

GFF president commends Berbice Football...

Sep 19, 2023

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Sep 19, 2023

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile Road Race event

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored...

Sep 19, 2023

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne leg continues

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne...

Sep 19, 2023

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Sep 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]