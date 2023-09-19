The Race Dilemma and Guyana

Dear Editor,

In the annals of Guyana’s history, we recall the pioneers of Guyana’s Independence Former Presidents Dr. Cheddi Bharrat Jagan and Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham embracing each other after the Union Jack, a symbol of the colonial era was lowered to the the rising of the Golden Arrowhead on May 26th, 1966. Onlookers were Guyana’s High Commission to Britain Sir Lionel Luckhoo and his wife Lady Luckhoo, Speaker of the House and his better half Mr. A.P Alleyne and Mrs. Alleyne, Minister of Local Government Mr. Randolph Cheeks and his spouse Mrs. Cheeks were few notables in attendance to witness this historic moment.

Even though Jagan and Burnham, the two luminaries of Guyana politics were members of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) fighting for freedom and then rivals when the party dissipated, the camaraderie surrounded this momentous occasion had great prospects for a unified nation. For decades villages such as Unity, Buxton and Black Bush and have been unified and live prosperously. Regretfully, over the last 57 years in the post-independence era, none of these main political parties has ensured equitable and merit-based distribution of the country’s resources but is given to racial manipulation for its party members and their constituents.

Administration after Administration seems comfortable with “jobs for the boys” referring to political party members, friends and families of whom have shown trust and loyalty rather than those who are effectively qualified for the position. The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) are mainly racially composed with the former being predominantly Indo Guyanese and the latter, Afro Guyanese. Any difference to the composition existing in its leadership is fillers and a token of diversity as seen with the Prime Ministerial candidates. As Guyana develops and the country accumulates wealth, the racial divide becomes more apparent as contracts, top level employment and government aid is directed impartially to one race because of polarization and racial bias, not only by the administrators, but is trickled down to the mid and lower-levels of party membership. Both parties attempt to cloak racial preference with token jobs, minute handouts and public relations stunts with members of the alternate race to deceive internal and external observers. Slogans such as “One Guyana” and “It is time for Change” are failed ventures and a waste of tax payers’ dollars to prove the obvious fact we have been one people, part of one nation with one destiny since 1966 when that historic moment mentioned above befell.

In order for the country to move past racial bias that’s been ingrained in the moral fabric and political psyche of the nation, every party in power must remove hiring friends, family and political comrades that appeal to the majority of their membership. Employment must be merit, based on skills, experience and qualifications as the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) Mr. Sasenarine Singh who is an accomplished accountant, financial strategist and a dedicated scholar of sugar economics for many years. Another is Lt. Col. Mr. Egbert Fields, Director General of Guyana Civil Aviation Authority a qualified pilot and instrument reading professional with 47 years of experience in the Aviation Industry. Secondly, the Government of Guyana must adopt laws that will create space for contracting government services to minority groups such as the Indigenous, Portuguese, Chinese and Afro Guyanese to achieve parity in economic development. Across Government entities, institutional strengthening in the form of continuous training of public servants to handle complex issues arising in their respective profession is required.

In closing, the people of Guyana possess a rich and diverse history with an appealing natural layout that is world class and being blessed with an abundance of resources, but for 57 years have voted one way, along racial lines, for two parties continuously and from time to time, many are demoralized about the high levels of corruption, greed and nepotism. However, each election, the cyclic effect repeats as we vote the same two parties over and over again expecting different results each time. Isn’t this the definition of insanity?

Sincerely,

Collin Haynes MPH MBA