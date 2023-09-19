Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Republic Bank CPL 2023…

JT vs. STLK at Providence

Kaieteur Sports – Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs will be seeking a path to the finals when they square off against a dangerous St. Lucia Kings tonight, in the first eliminator played under lights at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Already with a huge psychological advantage over the Kings that’s owing to their thrashing a few days ago, Tallawahs in general have done well to recover from five straight losses midway, recently overcoming the Kings as one of their hurdles needed to be jumped as they sought to secure a spot in the final 4.

Kings lost horribly to their opponents this past weekend, suffering 122 run defeat as they now seek to check the boxes which they failed this past Sunday.

Skipper Brandon King missed the last game but could likely return come this evening, and with Alex Hales fresh off a career-best T20 hundred, Jamaica will feel good about their encounter.

Shamarh Brooks will also continue to play a role for the Tallawahs middle-order, while Imad Wasim has been flexing his muscles as a pinch-hitter as of recent and will be keen on providing the necessary fireworks as he did alongside Hales on Sunday.

Left-arm speedster Mohammed Amir has been lethal and by far the best overseas pacer in the competition and could prove to be the Kings undoing should he settle.

St. Lucia Kings need to win this match having endured a mixed tournament. With no Faf Du Plessis, the Kings will definitely need more from Colin Munro, Sean Williams and skipper Sikandar Raza, all whom have among the top performers from their franchise this season.

One key player for St. Lucia, especially with ball will be Alzarri Joseph, who has been their premier wicket-taker. Joseph along with spinners Raza and Roston Chase, should form the nucleus of the team’s bowling.

With much riding on this game for both teams, it’s like that tonight’s match will be one of the more exciting battles at Providence and of the competition.