Severely burnt boy medevaced for urgent treatment overseas

Kaieteur News – A 9-year-old boy who suffered third degree burns about his body after he was set alight allegedly by his mother and stepfather earlier this month was on Monday medically evacuated for urgent treatments overseas.

According to the humanitarian organisation, Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA), the child is currently being evacuated via air ambulance from Guyana to the United States for emergency lifesaving treatment. SHEA disclosed that the child, whose name was given as Neil J., sustained “deep third degree burns across 30% of his tiny body in an alleged case of child abuse.”

Reports are that the child’s mother and stepfather were detained by police in connection with the incident. According to SHEA, on September 9, the child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was immediately admitted to the Burns Care Unit where he was intubated and stabilised by staff there.

SHEA stated on its Facebook page that not only did Neil sustain acute burns but his entire body is covered with various bruises and injuries which are in various stages of healing. “His head was sliced, and his ear slit,” the organisation said.

While doctors are providing outstanding care to the lad, SHEA said that the boy must be airlifted to the United States for emergency surgery and management. The organisation thanks everyone who made donations towards the mission. However, it said they are still in urgent need of funding. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-neil. Persons who wish to assist the lad can make donations via MMG to the number 650-8658 or via VENMO @SheaCharityGY and [email protected].