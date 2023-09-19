Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Severely burnt boy medevaced for urgent treatment overseas

Sep 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 9-year-old boy who suffered third degree burns about his body after he was set alight allegedly by his mother and stepfather earlier this month was on Monday medically evacuated for urgent treatments overseas.

Nine-year-old Neil. J

Nine-year-old Neil. J

According to the humanitarian organisation, Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA), the child is currently being evacuated via air ambulance from Guyana to the United States for emergency lifesaving treatment. SHEA disclosed that the child, whose name was given as Neil J., sustained “deep third degree burns across 30% of his tiny body in an alleged case of child abuse.”

Reports are that the child’s mother and stepfather were detained by police in connection with the incident. According to SHEA, on September 9, the child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was immediately admitted to the Burns Care Unit where he was intubated and stabilised by staff there.

SHEA stated on its Facebook page that not only did Neil sustain acute burns but his entire body is covered with various bruises and injuries which are in various stages of healing. “His head was sliced, and his ear slit,” the organisation said.

While doctors are providing outstanding care to the lad, SHEA said that the boy must be airlifted to the United States for emergency surgery and management. The organisation thanks everyone who made donations towards the mission. However, it said they are still in urgent need of funding. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-neil. Persons who wish to assist the lad can make donations via MMG to the number 650-8658 or via VENMO @SheaCharityGY and [email protected].

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Sep 19, 2023

– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once...
Read More
GFF president commends Berbice Football Association on successful rollout of M-FAP funded programmes

GFF president commends Berbice Football...

Sep 19, 2023

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Sep 19, 2023

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile Road Race event

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored...

Sep 19, 2023

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne leg continues

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne...

Sep 19, 2023

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Sep 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]