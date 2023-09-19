Pharmacist found dead in Mocha home

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating death of Juneann DeAbru, a 36-year-old pharmacist of Lot 49 Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

DeAbru and her 15-year-old son lived together in Mocha.

On Sunday 17th September 2023, DeAbru’s son was at home in his bedroom attending to his schoolwork. About 15:20 hours, he left his bedroom to go and inform his mother that there was no ink in the printer. That is when he discovered his mother’s motionless body.

The teen raised an alarm, and persons in the area rushed to offer assistance. The police were also contacted. DeAbru was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) personnel from Eccles Fire Station. The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

If you know someone who is suffering from depression, please contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline on 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896, 623-4444.