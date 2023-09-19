Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pharmacist found dead in Mocha home

Sep 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating death of Juneann DeAbru, a 36-year-old pharmacist of Lot 49 Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Dead, Juneann DeAbru

Dead, Juneann DeAbru

DeAbru and her 15-year-old son lived together in Mocha.

On Sunday 17th September 2023, DeAbru’s son was at home in his bedroom attending to his schoolwork. About 15:20 hours, he left his bedroom to go and inform his mother that there was no ink in the printer. That is when he discovered his mother’s motionless body.

The teen raised an alarm, and persons in the area rushed to offer assistance. The police were also contacted. DeAbru was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) personnel from Eccles Fire Station. The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

If you know someone who is suffering from depression, please contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline on 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896, 623-4444.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Sep 19, 2023

– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once...
Read More
GFF president commends Berbice Football Association on successful rollout of M-FAP funded programmes

GFF president commends Berbice Football...

Sep 19, 2023

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Sep 19, 2023

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile Road Race event

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored...

Sep 19, 2023

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne leg continues

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne...

Sep 19, 2023

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Sep 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]