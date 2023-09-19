Pharmacist found dead in Mocha home

Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating death of Juneann DeAbru, a 36-year-old pharmacist of Lot 49 Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.
DeAbru and her 15-year-old son lived together in Mocha.
On Sunday 17th September 2023, DeAbru’s son was at home in his bedroom attending to his schoolwork. About 15:20 hours, he left his bedroom to go and inform his mother that there was no ink in the printer. That is when he discovered his mother’s motionless body.
The teen raised an alarm, and persons in the area rushed to offer assistance. The police were also contacted. DeAbru was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) personnel from Eccles Fire Station. The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.
If you know someone who is suffering from depression, please contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline on 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896, 623-4444.
Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words
Sep 19, 2023– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once...
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]