Man found dead in drain

Kaieteur News – Goolcharran Shivcharran, a 65-year-old Labourer of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, allegedly drowned some time between 08:00 and 13:30 hrs on Monday.

Police said enquiries disclosed that Shivcharran, resided with his 60-year-old wife. The man’s 39-year-old son-in-law said that around 13:30 hrs yesterday, he was at home when he was informed by a neighbour via cellular phone that his father-in-law was seen motionless in a nearby drain.

No marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of his body. Goolcharran’s body was escorted to the Diamond Hospital, where the body was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.