Man found dead in drain

Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Goolcharran Shivcharran, a 65-year-old Labourer of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, allegedly drowned some time between 08:00 and 13:30 hrs on Monday.
Police said enquiries disclosed that Shivcharran, resided with his 60-year-old wife. The man’s 39-year-old son-in-law said that around 13:30 hrs yesterday, he was at home when he was informed by a neighbour via cellular phone that his father-in-law was seen motionless in a nearby drain.
No marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of his body. Goolcharran’s body was escorted to the Diamond Hospital, where the body was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words
Sep 19, 2023– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once...
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Sep 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]