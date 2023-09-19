Leaders who trample on the constitution often seek to consolidate power, marginalize opposition and manipulate these mechanisms to maintain their hold on power

Dear Editor,

In any democratic society, the preservation of a constitution is vital to ensuring the protection of individual rights and the sustainability of the nation. Across the globe, citizens have fought hard for their respective constitutions, serving as a blueprint for fair governance, representation, and safeguarding the rule of law. Therefore, it is crucial that we, as responsible citizens, stand against any leaders who seek to trample on the constitution, be it the country’s constitution or the constitution of a political party. In this letter, I will explore why democracy must prevail at all costs.

● Protecting Individual Rights:

A constitution guarantees the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, ensuring that they are protected from the abusive power of the state. Any leader who attempts to undermine or disregard the provisions laid out in a constitution is essentially dismissing the importance of these rights. In doing so, they create an environment where citizens’ voices are silenced and their liberties become vulnerable. Supporting leaders who trample on the constitution would be a betrayal of our own rights and freedoms.

● Preserving Rule of Law:

Constitutions establish a framework for a democratic society, including the separation of powers and the rule of law. By disregarding the constitution, leaders are essentially undermining these principles and paving the way for arbitrary decision-making and the erosion of checks and balances. This poses a significant threat to the integrity of governance and can result in governance becoming dictatorial and authoritarian. Democracy cannot thrive under such circumstances, and thus it becomes our duty to resist leaders who undermine the constitution.

● Ensuring Fair Representation:

Constitutions lay the groundwork for fair representation through various democratic mechanisms, such as elections, parliamentary systems, or other forms of governance. Leaders who trample on the constitution often seek to consolidate power, marginalize opposition, and manipulate these mechanisms to maintain their hold on power. By rejecting such leaders, we defend the authentic voice of the people and strive for a society where every citizen’s voice is heard and where power is distributed fairly.

● The Long-Term Stability of Nations:

The constitution acts as a stable and enduring framework for a country’s governance. It provides a roadmap for social cohesion and stability, safeguarding against radical shifts in policy or leadership. Leaders who disregard the constitution put the stability of the nation at risk, leading to political turmoil, social unrest, and economic uncertainty. Supporting such leaders would be detrimental to the long-term prosperity and well-being of the country.

● Conclusion:

Democracy is the embodiment of a society where individual rights, rule of law, fair representation, and stability thrive. Supporting leaders who trample on any constitution, whether it is the country’s constitution or the constitution of a political party, is a betrayal of the very principles that underpin democracy. As responsible citizens, we must stand firm against such leaders and uphold the importance of the constitution. By doing so, we defend democracy, individual rights, and the betterment of our communities.

Pt. Ubraj Narine, JP, COA

Former Mayor

City of Georgetown