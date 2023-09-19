Kit disrespect

Dear Editor,

On Saturday September 9, 2023, Mr. Ifraan Ali hosted a Press Conference, moderated by Mr. Kit Nascimento, and live streamed across social media platforms.

Questions were fielded by a renowned female Journalist from Stabroek News, who sought to get a response from Mr. Ali on the appointments of the Chancellor of the Judiciary and the Chief Justice.

Mr. Nascimento, a Public Relations veteran, did not reflect the professionalism expected from someone with his experience. His disrespect for the female journalist should have earned him a formal reprimand from the Press Corps.

It must be noted though that while Mr. Nascimento was attempting to curtail the questions, Mr. Ali allowed them. Hopefully, Mr. Nascimento will be more respectful as he seeks to protect the President from the probing questions of intelligent and probing journalists. After all, it is rare that President Ali is allowed to speak as President of Guyana.

Yours sincerely,

Annette Ferguson,

Member of Parliament