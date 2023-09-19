Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Kit disrespect

Sep 19, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

On Saturday September 9, 2023, Mr. Ifraan Ali hosted a Press Conference, moderated by Mr. Kit Nascimento, and live streamed across social media platforms.

Questions were fielded by a renowned female Journalist from Stabroek News, who sought to get a response from Mr. Ali on the appointments of the Chancellor of the Judiciary and the Chief Justice.

Mr. Nascimento, a Public Relations veteran, did not reflect the professionalism expected from someone with his experience. His disrespect for the female journalist should have earned him a formal reprimand from the Press Corps.

It must be noted though that while Mr. Nascimento was attempting to curtail the questions, Mr. Ali allowed them.  Hopefully, Mr. Nascimento will be more respectful as he seeks to protect the President from the probing questions of intelligent and probing journalists. After all, it is rare that President Ali is allowed to speak as President of Guyana.

Yours sincerely,

Annette Ferguson,

Member of Parliament

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Sep 19, 2023

– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once...
Read More
GFF president commends Berbice Football Association on successful rollout of M-FAP funded programmes

GFF president commends Berbice Football...

Sep 19, 2023

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Sep 19, 2023

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile Road Race event

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored...

Sep 19, 2023

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne leg continues

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne...

Sep 19, 2023

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Sep 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]