Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile Road Race event

Sep 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The local cycling scene witnessed another spectacular display of skill and determination as star cyclist Jamual Britton of Team Foundation clinched victory at the recently concluded Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile road race event. Britton’s triumphant return to the local circuit left spectators in awe as he outpaced his competitors, including Curtis Dey and Briton John, to seize the coveted top spot.
The race pedaled off just around 7:00am on Sunday, from Vlissengen Road (outside the Guyana Defence Force, Base Ayangana), taking participants on an exhilarating journey to Mahaica via the Old Road/New Road routes before culminating at the starting point.
In the high-octane affair, cyclists faced challenging terrains and grueling conditions throughout the journey, making it a true test of their endurance and expertise. However, as the cyclists embarked on their arduous journey to Mahaica (Old Road) and back, it was Jamual Britton who stole the show. Britton pulled ahead of the pack, leaving his competitors trailing behind. Cyclist Curtis Dey and Briton John also had commendable performances; to secure second and third place, respectively.
Britton’s victory was a testament to his dedication to the sport of cycling and his unyielding pursuit of excellence. He has consistently proven himself as one of the leading figures in the local cycling scene, and his latest triumph further solidifies his status as a star cyclist. His well-deserved victory not only earned him accolades from this event but also left fans and supporters eagerly anticipating his future endeavors.
