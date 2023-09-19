Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile Road Race event

Sep 19, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The local cycling scene witnessed another spectacular display of skill and determination as star cyclist Jamual Britton of Team Foundation clinched victory at the recently concluded Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile road race event. Britton’s triumphant return to the local circuit left spectators in awe as he outpaced his competitors, including Curtis Dey and Briton John, to seize the coveted top spot.

Cyclist Jamual Britton

Cyclist Jamual Britton

The race pedaled off just around 7:00am on Sunday, from Vlissengen Road (outside the Guyana Defence Force, Base Ayangana), taking participants on an exhilarating journey to Mahaica via the Old Road/New Road routes before culminating at the starting point.

In the high-octane affair, cyclists faced challenging terrains and grueling conditions throughout the journey, making it a true test of their endurance and expertise. However, as the cyclists embarked on their arduous journey to Mahaica (Old Road) and back, it was Jamual Britton who stole the show. Britton pulled ahead of the pack, leaving his competitors trailing behind. Cyclist Curtis Dey and Briton John also had commendable performances; to secure second and third place, respectively.

Britton’s victory was a testament to his dedication to the sport of cycling and his unyielding pursuit of excellence. He has consistently proven himself as one of the leading figures in the local cycling scene, and his latest triumph further solidifies his status as a star cyclist. His well-deserved victory not only earned him accolades from this event but also left fans and supporters eagerly anticipating his future endeavors.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 18, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/cIfqoYWf_GM?si=czD4Y-1PMxo-EiAE

What You Need to Know Today:

Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Tianna Springer continues to impress

Sep 19, 2023

– Austin, McPherson, Roberts among standouts at IGG trials Kaieteur Sports – Saturday last, in a dazzling display of athleticism, Guyana’s Youth Commonwealth Games relay quartet, once...
Read More
GFF president commends Berbice Football Association on successful rollout of M-FAP funded programmes

GFF president commends Berbice Football...

Sep 19, 2023

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Tallawahs, Kings lock horns in first eliminator

Sep 19, 2023

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored 50-mile Road Race event

Jamual Britton claims the Team Alanis sponsored...

Sep 19, 2023

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne leg continues

Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne...

Sep 19, 2023

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Sep 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]