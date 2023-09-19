It is unfortunate Guyana cannot settle its internal affairs and has to rely on external forces

Dear Editor,

This Ali/Jagdeo regime is proving every day to the world they cannot be trusted. Having had the opportunity to meet with U.S. House Minority Leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, and discuss issues pertaining to common interest of humanity and good governance, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), acting true to form, returned to Guyana and sought to mislead the nation of the discussions held.

They sought to give the impression the congressman paid no mind or had no interest in discussing the hot button issues pertinent to Guyanese wellbeing and America’s global interest. Issues such as sustainable development, inclusionary democracy, respect for human rights, law and order. It matters not to the PPP if in their deceit they would be jeopardizing the performance expected at the Congressman’s level dealing with global issues.

In pursuit of maintaining their façade, they didn’t care about impugning the gentleman’s character. This act further demonstrates their contempt for time-honoured principles and appropriate behaviours, and once again disgraced Guyana painting an alternate reality on the international stage.

Robert Persaud, Foreign Secretary, reportedly told Demerara Waves news, Jeffries never raised anything about inclusion governance and participation in the nation’s economy, two troubling areas affecting the entire nation, whether directly or indirectly. In Persaud’s words “Absolutely no question or any issue on racial discrimination nor inequitable distribution of wealth was raised.” The nation has since been informed he wasn’t telling the truth. This nation would recall the role of Persaud during the unfortunate murder of Minister Satyadeow Sawh. When he arrived at the scene of the brutal crime, among the first things he sought to do was make it a political attack on the political opposition. The PPP /C has for too long been able to escape accountability for their bare and bold faced deceit.

Their report on the trip, no doubt, had a dampening effect on many Guyanese who felt perturb and expressed feelings of hopelessness. For them they were seeing apparent success of PPP/C’s distorted reality on events in Guyana and their practice of systemic discrimination and racism.

Thankfully the nation has had the benefit of what transpired at the meeting via a statement released by Jeffries Office within 48-hours of the meeting. In that statement Jeffries said

“The discussions during the meeting revolved around several pressing topics, with a focus on regional and energy security. Climate change emerged as a critical issue, and both leaders emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive society in Guyana. They emphasised the necessity of full economic participation and civic engagement by Guyanese-Africans and Guyanese-Indians. Electoral reform and the strengthening of democratic institutions were also high on the agenda. The meeting underscored the need to enhance access to banking and financial services in the Caribbean region.”

It is unfortunate Guyana cannot settle its internal affairs bilaterally and has to rely on external forces to force compliance to fundamental things like human rights and the rule of law, but with the PPP/C’s history of deceit and poor governance Guyanese cannot trust them and have turned to the international for support to ensure what enshrined in the Constitution of Guyana.

This nation would recall that last year, President Ali was summoned to the United States by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss issues of national and international import, among which included inclusive democracy and economic development for all Guyanese. He was directed by both leaders to change course but has instead dug on a course that could lead to ethnic and political turmoil. They continue to ignore the importance and need for good governance, respect and equitable distribution of the country’s resources.

In the International Decade of People of African Descent, as declared by the United Nations, that the congressman sought to address the African situation in Guyana is necessary and commendable in the presence of unending attacks on the community, their organisations, social and economic sustainability by the PPP/C. Citizens are encouraged the congressman made know the meeting with him and members of the Congressional Black Caucus and President Irfaan Ali and delegation “reflects the commitment of leaders to foster dialogue and collaboration for the betterment of the Republic of Guyana and the broader African diaspora in the Western Hemisphere.”

Congressman Jeffries’ exposure of PPP’s lie brings hope for a depressed nation and a people subjected to political, social and economic violence under this regime. His frank and honest assessment of the situation and commitment to upholding values adumbrated in international charters also serves as a rallying call for Guyanese to no longer sit idly by waiting on the PPP/C regime to give them handouts when they are entitled to fair distribution, social, economic and political justice. As Guyanese we are not entitled to anything less than any other citizen. There is dignity and fair play in standing up and demanding these be upheld.

Sincerely,

Lincoln Lewis