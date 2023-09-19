GFF president commends Berbice Football Association on successful rollout of M-FAP funded programmes

Latest update September 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde has commended the Berbice Football Association (BFA) for the successful implementation of various Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) funded programmes including the recently concluded Summer Grassroots Programme and the current Senior Men’s League.
President Forde, along with General Secretary Ian Alves, Technical Director Bryan Joseph and Competitions Director Troy Peters met with executive members of the Berbice Football Association, including President Abeja Trotman, on September 16 at the Guyana Teachers’ Union Hall in New Amsterdam, East Berbice Corentyne.
The GFF team received a comprehensive overview of the Association’s football programmes, including the recently concluded GFF Summer Grassroots Programme, the ongoing Academy Training Centre, and the Senior Men’s League.
“It was therefore a great opportunity to spend some time with President Abeja Trotman and his members learning more about the remarkable work they are doing to grow the game across the Association,” GFF President Forde shared after the meeting.
The Federation’s Nine Regional Associations have received millions in funding and gear to support grassroots camps and senior men’s leagues in Berbice, Linden, Berbice, Essequibo, and Georgetown through M-FAP, which was launched by President Forde in 2020 with the approval of Congress.
M-FAP is playing a crucial role in advancing football across Guyana by enabling Associations to effectively implement training programmes and competitions for all age groups, which aligns with President Forde’s overarching objective of professionalising and expanding the game to make it more accessible to children all across Guyana.
“The M-FAP programme is building a solid legacy within the body of the Berbice Football Association. The ongoing Senior Men’s League, the grassroots programme, the Academy Training Centre programme are all resourced through the M-FAP Programme and is being executed successfully by the BFA Executive Committee,” Forde added.
The discussion during the meeting also focused on the Association’s continued compliance with the GFF’s regulations, particularly in terms of good governance and transparency.
Additionally, football clubs Cougars, New Amsterdam United, Paradise, Monedderlust, Fryish, Rosignol and Ithaca received essential football gear, including bibs, cones and footballs.
Forde and his team will be visiting Associations in the coming weeks to receive updates on the implementation of the M-FAP Programmes and GFF Club Charter Programme.
