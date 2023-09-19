Deos dominate Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

…Hackett, Khan victorious in their respective flights

Kaieteur Sports – On Saturday, September 16, 2023, the Lusignan Golf Club hosted the Canada Trophy Stall Golf Tournament. In the end, Arnal Deo emerged victorious over his competitors. Brian Hackett and Kassim Khan were also winners in their respective flights. The Deo family in particular was a regular feature as Arnal Deo, Maurice Deo and Bholawram Deo were among the winners as well.

Speaking at the end of the tournament was LGC Vice President Brian Hackett, who said, “Trophy Stall has been a very good supporter of the Lusignan Golf Club and has been hosting tournaments annually for the last 15 years without exception. Their tournaments are usually well-attended. We look forward to this tournament every year as we work with Trophy Stall to improve golf and make it more prominent in Guyana. The tournament was exceptionally attended by more than 23 golfers.”

Hackett also noted that Victor Sunich of Trophy Stall Canada has indicated that he is very pleased to be part of the golf club and that he will be looking forward to sponsoring a second tournament towards the end of this year. Hackett also shares that the LGC welcomes Sunich and appreciates his gesture and ongoing commitment to ensuring golf remains popular in Guyana.

Also, sharing his sentiments was Victor Sunich, the proprietor of Trophy Stall Canada, who said, “As Trophy Stall, we are involved in sports, and this is one way that we can contribute to the community and show appreciation to our customers. Trophy Stall has been doing this for the past 15 years. It has become a tradition at the Lusignan Golf Club to host two tournaments every year. So, we are more than happy to contribute to sports in Guyana.”

Trophy Stall is a longtime supporter of golf and all sporting activities in Guyana. The sponsor is committed to continuing to be a part of the growth of golf in Guyana. Trophy Stall is the premier seller of a wide range of trophies and sporting memorabilia in Guyana.

The results for the tournament were as follows:

Flight 0-12

1st – Kassim Khan – Gross 73, HC 5, Net 68

2nd – Patrick Prashad – Gross 81, HC 12, Net 69

3rd – Mike Mangal – Gross 78, HC 6, Net 72

Flight 13-20

1st – Brian Hackett – Gross 88, HC 18, Net 70

2nd – Joseph John – Gross 86, HC 15, Net 71

3rd – Mahesh Shivraj – Gross 87, HC 14, Net 73

Flight 21-36

1st – Arnal Deo – Gross 91, HC 28, Net 63

2nd – Maurice Deo – Gross 94, HC 26, Net 78

3rd – Bholowram Deo – Gross 90, HC 21, Net 69

Overall Best Net – Arnal Deo 63

Best Gross – Kassim Khan 73

Nearest to pin – Joseph John

Longest Drive – Ravindra Harry