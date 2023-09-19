Baby-sitter arrested over death of infant

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old babysitter has been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old child.

Raheem Fung, of Circuitville, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, died on Monday afternoon while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He was on life-support machine at GPHC after suffering from multiple head injuries.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the child was left in the care of the babysitter of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke –Linden Highway.

Kaieteur News understands that little Raheem is the son of Rhonda Kortright and Kevin Fung, who both reside at Circuitville. The babysitter, who has a one-year-old daughter, is reportedly Kevin Fung’s niece.

Raheem was reportedly left in the babysitter’s car in July 2023 from Monday- Saturday given his parents’ busy work schedule. In August, the babysitter contacted Kortright and informed her that Raheem had fallen and hit his head. The child was taken to the GPHC with a swollen forehead where he was treated and sent away in a healthy condition. After that incident, the child remained in the care and custody of the 28-year-old babysitter.

On Friday, September 15, 2023 about 19:30 hours, the babysitter contacted Kortright to inform her that Raheem had caught a seizure and lost consciousness.

Raheem was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center by his mother, where he was examined by a doctor and transferred to GPHC, where he was admitted as a patient in the ICU. The child was placed on a life-support machine as he suffered from multiple head injuries.

On Monday afternoon, the Police reported that Raheem succumbed to his injuries.