Another cloud of uncertainty hangs over oil sector

Dear Editor,

The staff of a unit engaged in unauthorized, acts with an audit but no sanctions meted out.

This is just plain puzzling and raises the question is the unit a law unto itself or being made the scapegoat?

How could the staff of the unit unilaterally take it upon themselves to go beyond their remit and this was never realised red flagged? Something does not read right with this entire episode.

With this public embarrassment, another cloud of uncertainty hangs over the troubled oil and gas sector.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed