Two nabbed following Sky West travel agency robbery

Sep 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Simon McBean, Commander of Georgetown, on Sunday confirmed that two suspects have been nabbed following an armed robbery at Sky West Charter Service, located on David Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Sky West Travel service office at David Street, Kitty.

Gunmen reportedly invaded the travel agency’s office around 02:40hrs on Saturday morning and bound the watchman on duty before carting off a safe containing $1.6M cash, five licensed guns – two 12-gauge shotguns, one .32 pistol, two AR rifles- and matching rounds of ammunition.

Kaieteur News understands that at least five suspects were involved in the heist. The men pulled up in a car and used a crowbar to break into the property while the watchman was reportedly using the washroom.

When he returned, two of the intruders attacked him and bound his hands and feet. They then assisted their accomplices in removing the safe on a trolley and escaped in the waiting car.

Subsequent investigations by police led to the arrest of two suspects who allegedly admitted to the robbery.

They subsequently led police to recover the weapons and the men alleged that the safe was disposed of in a river. Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

