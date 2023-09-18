Shai Hope hundred, spinners help Warriors trample Royals by 88 runs

Kaieteur Sports – A scintillating CPL hundred from Shai Hope set up crushing 88-run win over the Barbados Royals, as Warrior Nation marched one step closer to possibly clinching the championship which has been eluding them for years.

It was fireworks under lights at Providence, as the home team piled on 226 for 7. Hope was the centerpiece of the evening’s exhibition, dazzling the sold out crowed with his stylish yet aggressive approach as he bullied the opposition bowlers, mauling 106 off 44 with 9 fours and 8 sixes, his career-best score in T20 cricket.

Guyanese debutant Kevlon Anderson was the Warriors next best batsman with 44 off 34 (2×4, 1×6), showing his class in the shortest format.

Pacers Jason Holder (2-50) and Obed Mccoy (2-36) were taken to the woodshed; managing to emerge as the Royals best bowlers amid Hope’s assault.

Guyana Amazon Warriors bowlers then applied a stranglehold on the Bajan franchise, who at one point faced a required Run-Rate of almost 40, reducing them to 134-6.

Captain Imran Tahir (3-23) was magical for yet another match, while spin twin Gudakesh Motie (2-11), put the brakes on proceedings for the Royals with help from a few of their mates.

Rivaldo Clarke was the lone star for his team with 54 not out, his maiden half-century, but not much came from his partners as the Warriors subdued their opponents, carrying his bat towards the end of the innings.

The Warriors again made use of the power-play, reaching 50 in 4.2 overs thanks to some lusty blows from makeshift opener Odean Smith (21×15) and Saim Ayub 16 (3×4).

However, it was Hope who stalked the Royals bowlers as he punched his 2nd straight 50 off 23 balls as Guyana raised their 100 in a mere 9 overs.

Anderson played with immense confidence as he supported Hope, adding a record 132 runs off 69 balls for the 3rd wicket.

Hope rocketed to his ton after bludgeoning 32 runs off a Rakeem Cornwall over, as he celebrated his maiden ton in front of the Guyanese crowd.

Shimron Hetmyer provided brief entertainment for his fans, thumping 2 fours and a six in his 16 off 5 balls, ending the Warriors innings emphatically.