Over thirty Morgan’s Learning Centre students cop ten or more passes at CSEC

– Form One students achieve passes in Maths and English

Kaieteur News – When it comes to challenging students to perform at the optimum level at the Caribbean Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Morgan’s Learning Centre (MLC) continues to lead the way.

The private school, which is known for producing some of the youngest CSEC performers, has once again recorded excellent pass rates at this year’s CSEC exams. Over thirty students from MLC’s 2023 graduating class have copped 10 or more subjects at the regional exams.

Along with MLC‘s top CSEC performers Micheal Nwairo and Ninthy Boyce who secured 15 and 13 CSEC passes respectively,

thirty other students recorded multiple pass rates in 10 or more subject areas.

Angel Edghill, Brandon Rutherford, Brian West, and Ne-yo Thomas all secured passes in more than 12 subjects, while Andrew Beckles, Owen Betton, Ester Kellman, Ashanti Kennedy, Shajadal Lashley, Lorraine Lewis, Julia Liu, Daniel West, Anthony Mickle, Deandre Patterson, Mariah Perreira, Akeelah Profitt all got passes in 11 or more subjects.

Students who secured passes for 10 or more CSEC subjects include Ezekiel Anderson, Malachi Austin, Carolan Goring, Kayanna Karl, Rahana Knights, Malikiya Straker, Natalia Sullivan, Makayla Thompson, and Sussana Tuase.

Meanwhile, at the fourth form level, 10 students including Jonathan Boyan, Jasia George, Samara Langford, Emmanuel Lynch, Reon Martin, Akeelah Morgan, Brian Peters, Andel Sampson, Kaylie Schwartz, and Tanesha Somwaru achieved grade two and three passes in CSEC mathematics.

Principal and Founder of the institution, Mr. Orin Morgan said that the consistency in the level of performance of the High School is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students and teachers.

“We have some hardworking teachers, students, and parents too who share in the glory story and achievement at the end. At Morgan’s Learning Centre, we are always proud of the accomplishments because we know it takes a team to achieve the dream,” Mr. Morgan said. He noted that the effort towards achieving collective success is embedded in the school’s motto.

“It says ‘Still We Rise,’ for a reason. Emphasis is on the ‘We’ which means no child is left behind. Every student is challenged to put their best foot forward and teachers are here to guide through that process.”

For this reason, the Principal said the students are encouraged to write no fewer than 10 subjects at CSEC.

“They can either write all at once or write some in Form Four or Form One but by the time they leave this institution, they each have 10 CSEC subjects to go into the world and make their mark with,” the Principal added.

Speaking to Kaieteur News at the school’s Durban Street Headquarters, MLC top performer, young Nwairo said he plans on making his mark with the passes he acquired.

Nwairo has his sights set on becoming a petroleum engineer. He secured passes in Additional Mathematics, Agriculture, Biology, Economics, Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), English Language, Human Social Biology, Mathematics, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Accounts (POA), Principles of Business (POB), Religious Education (RE), Social Studies and Technical Drawing.

He thanked his teachers and parents for their guidance in helping him achieve his goal. The top performer said he had to attend early morning and evening classes to prepare for the exams but it was worth the sacrifice.

“I had to miss out on going out on weekends and stuff but it paid off,” he said. Ninthy Boyce got passes in 13 subjects including five grade ones, four grade twos, and four grade threes.

“I am really happy with my grades. I plan on furthering my studies after I graduate,’ she said.

Owen Betton recounted a similar experience. He secured 13 subjects inclusive of grade one in Biology; grade one in English Language, grade two in Integrated Science, grade two in Physics, and grade two in Chemistry.

He added, “My strategy was to try to grasp the concepts being taught rather than have to go back and read over everything, and my teachers made it quite easy for me to do so.”

Ne-yo Thomas who attained 12 subjects said it feels wonderful to succeed at the exams.

The student’s passes include a grade two in Economics, grade one in EDPM, grade two in English, grade three in English B, grade two in Human and Social Biology (HSB), grade two in Information Technology, grade Three in Mathematics, grade one in Office Administration (OA), grade one in POA, grade one in POB, grade two in RE and grade two in Social Studies.

Daniel West achieved passes in 11 CSEC subjects. He stated that he challenged himself during the exams. “We didn’t have a lot of free periods; we had to give up our screen time, turn down our phones, and be more disciplined to put in the extra work”

Shajada Lashley wrote 15 subjects in total through MLC. She wrote some of the subjects last year after she started attending the private school in Form Four. This year, she copped 12 CSEC passes.

She said: ‘The teachers here motivate you to work; they set a good vibe here so it’s easier for us to learn.”’ Julia Liu got 13 subjects including five grade ones, six grade twos, and one grade threes. She credited her success to her teachers and parents.

Angel Edghill who attained 13 CSEC subjects said she has “God, her parents, and teachers to thank for her achievement.”

The city school has become known for encouraging even its youngest learners to challenge themselves by taking a shot at the exams. This year was no different as MLC first formers, Destiny D’andrade, Divine Roberts, Djamhiany Pierre, and Jaden Rodrigues achieved passes -grades two and three – at CSEC Mathematics and English ‘A’.

D’andrade told this publication that with the encouragement of her teachers, she decided to take a shot at the exams.

“ I wanted to know what it’s like to write CSEC so I can be more prepared when I write it in form four or five and my parents were happy to hear to that I would challenge myself,’’ she said.

Pierre told this newspaper that she gave up many activities to achieve her goal. Similarly, Divine Roberts shared when she decided to write the exams with the blessing of parents and teachers, she had to make some sacrifices.

“I am glad I gave it a try so now I know what it feels like and what to look forward to in the future,” she said. The student’s father Ervin Roberts told this newspaper that he is very proud of his daughter.

“When Sir Morgan told us that she had the potential, we were not sure she was ready …but like Sir Morgan said ‘we had nothing to lose and everything to gain now.’ So we are happy we allowed her to give it a try,’ the elder Roberts said beaming with pride.

Other parents who were on hand to speak with the newspaper also lauded the school and teachers for MLC.