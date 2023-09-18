Man drives away with wrong minibus

Kaieteur News – A man on Friday mistakenly drove off with a stranger’s white Toyota ‘Pitbull’ model minibus and left his own behind.

The individual only realized his mistake when the real owner made a Facebook post that someone had stolen his minibus which he parked near the corner of Regent and Hinck Streets with a freezer inside.

He immediately contacted the owner who made the Facebook post and returned the vehicle and collected his bus in the process.

Kaieteur News was told by the owner of the bus which went missing that both buses were parked in the same area and looked alike. Initially he did not know his bus was missing until his keys did not work in the one that was left behind.

On the other hand, the individual who drove off with the wrong bus said that when he returned to the spot where he parked his bus, his keys worked. Believing that he was in his bus, he drove away without making any further checks.