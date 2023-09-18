Latest update September 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man drives away with wrong minibus

Sep 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A man on Friday mistakenly drove off with a stranger’s white Toyota ‘Pitbull’ model minibus and left his own behind.

The wrong pitbull bus.

The wrong pitbull bus.

The individual only realized his mistake when the real owner made a Facebook post that someone had stolen his minibus which he parked near the corner of Regent and Hinck Streets with a freezer inside.

He immediately contacted the owner who made the Facebook post and returned the vehicle and collected his bus in the process.

Kaieteur News was told by the owner of the bus which went missing that both buses were parked in the same area and looked alike. Initially he did not know his bus was missing until his keys did not work in the one that was left behind.

On the other hand, the individual who drove off with the wrong bus said that when he returned to the spot where he parked his bus, his keys worked. Believing that he was in his bus, he drove away without making any further checks.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 15, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shai Hope hundred, spinners help Warriors trample Royals by 88 runs

Shai Hope hundred, spinners help Warriors trample Royals by 88 runs

Sep 18, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – A scintillating  CPL hundred from Shai Hope set up crushing 88-run win over the Barbados Royals, as Warrior Nation marched one step closer to possibly clinching the...
Read More
Deputy Commander, Superintendent Marlon Taylor, leads the way in police fitness programme

Deputy Commander, Superintendent Marlon Taylor,...

Sep 18, 2023

Hope, Tahir help Warriors topple TKR by 6 wickets

Hope, Tahir help Warriors topple TKR by 6 wickets

Sep 17, 2023

Tallawahs keep play-off hopes alive

Tallawahs keep play-off hopes alive

Sep 17, 2023

Several youngsters are the latest to benefit

Several youngsters are the latest to benefit

Sep 17, 2023

Bangladesh upset India despite Gill ton

Bangladesh upset India despite Gill ton

Sep 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]