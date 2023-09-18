Man drives away with wrong minibus

Latest update September 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A man on Friday mistakenly drove off with a stranger’s white Toyota ‘Pitbull’ model minibus and left his own behind.
The individual only realized his mistake when the real owner made a Facebook post that someone had stolen his minibus which he parked near the corner of Regent and Hinck Streets with a freezer inside.
He immediately contacted the owner who made the Facebook post and returned the vehicle and collected his bus in the process.
Kaieteur News was told by the owner of the bus which went missing that both buses were parked in the same area and looked alike. Initially he did not know his bus was missing until his keys did not work in the one that was left behind.
On the other hand, the individual who drove off with the wrong bus said that when he returned to the spot where he parked his bus, his keys worked. Believing that he was in his bus, he drove away without making any further checks.
Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words
Sep 18, 2023Kaieteur Sports – A scintillating CPL hundred from Shai Hope set up crushing 88-run win over the Barbados Royals, as Warrior Nation marched one step closer to possibly clinching the...
Sep 18, 2023
Sep 17, 2023
Sep 17, 2023
Sep 17, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]