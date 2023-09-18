Latest update September 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Deputy Commander, Superintendent Marlon Taylor, leads the way in police fitness programme

Sep 18, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Police, which included Neighbourhood and community police members, in Regional Division No8 (Potaro-Siparuni) were recently taken through their paces and a number of fitness routines.

Police Superintendent Marlon Taylor leads the ranks during their fitness programme.

Police Superintendent Marlon Taylor leads the ranks during their fitness programme.

Deputy Commander of the Regional Police Division No8, Superintendent Marlon Taylor led the contingent in their paces and physical fitness drills through the township of Mahdia.

Taylor stated that he is always a stickler of discipline and a fit contingent will definitely be disciplined.

Taylor led the way for most of the activity and also led in the exercise segment. The ranks were satisfied at the end of the exercise which took place between 06:00 and 07:00 hrs on Saturday morning.

The police morning exercise and drill drew large sections of the community who turned out to get a view of the ranks in action. Superintendent Taylor stated that such routine will become a regular feature on the police rooster in the Region.  (Samuel Whyte)

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 15, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shai Hope hundred, spinners help Warriors trample Royals by 88 runs

Shai Hope hundred, spinners help Warriors trample Royals by 88 runs

Sep 18, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – A scintillating  CPL hundred from Shai Hope set up crushing 88-run win over the Barbados Royals, as Warrior Nation marched one step closer to possibly clinching the...
Read More
Deputy Commander, Superintendent Marlon Taylor, leads the way in police fitness programme

Deputy Commander, Superintendent Marlon Taylor,...

Sep 18, 2023

Hope, Tahir help Warriors topple TKR by 6 wickets

Hope, Tahir help Warriors topple TKR by 6 wickets

Sep 17, 2023

Tallawahs keep play-off hopes alive

Tallawahs keep play-off hopes alive

Sep 17, 2023

Several youngsters are the latest to benefit

Several youngsters are the latest to benefit

Sep 17, 2023

Bangladesh upset India despite Gill ton

Bangladesh upset India despite Gill ton

Sep 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]