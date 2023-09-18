Deputy Commander, Superintendent Marlon Taylor, leads the way in police fitness programme

Kaieteur Sports – Police, which included Neighbourhood and community police members, in Regional Division No8 (Potaro-Siparuni) were recently taken through their paces and a number of fitness routines.

Deputy Commander of the Regional Police Division No8, Superintendent Marlon Taylor led the contingent in their paces and physical fitness drills through the township of Mahdia.

Taylor stated that he is always a stickler of discipline and a fit contingent will definitely be disciplined.

Taylor led the way for most of the activity and also led in the exercise segment. The ranks were satisfied at the end of the exercise which took place between 06:00 and 07:00 hrs on Saturday morning.

The police morning exercise and drill drew large sections of the community who turned out to get a view of the ranks in action. Superintendent Taylor stated that such routine will become a regular feature on the police rooster in the Region. (Samuel Whyte)