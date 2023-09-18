Latest update September 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Boy 9, killed in Dazzell Housing Scheme accident

Sep 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A teen driver, who reportedly drove-off in his father’s car without permission on Sunday, lost control of the vehicle and struck down a nine-year-old boy, killing him on the spot at Dazzell Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

The submerged car in the trench following the accident.

Dead is Daniel Yearwood.

Reports are that the errant driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into Yearwood; the car then careened into a nearby trench.

A cell phone recorded interview at scene depicted an inconsolable woman, said to be Yearwood’s mother, crying over the lost of her son.

When contacted by Kaieteur News, the Guyana Police Force confirmed that the child died following the accident during the morning hours on Sunday. The police did not divulge much details of the accident.

Kaieteur News has been informed that the teen driver was arrested by the police as investigations into the deadly accident continue.

 

