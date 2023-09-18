Boy 9, killed in Dazzell Housing Scheme accident

Latest update September 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A teen driver, who reportedly drove-off in his father’s car without permission on Sunday, lost control of the vehicle and struck down a nine-year-old boy, killing him on the spot at Dazzell Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.
Dead is Daniel Yearwood.
Reports are that the errant driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into Yearwood; the car then careened into a nearby trench.
A cell phone recorded interview at scene depicted an inconsolable woman, said to be Yearwood’s mother, crying over the lost of her son.
When contacted by Kaieteur News, the Guyana Police Force confirmed that the child died following the accident during the morning hours on Sunday. The police did not divulge much details of the accident.
Kaieteur News has been informed that the teen driver was arrested by the police as investigations into the deadly accident continue.
https://www.youtube.com/live/oMThkAUdSh4?si=7CqCvEmlJeyQN-iy
Watch Jagdeo’s eyes and how he is carefully picking his words
Sep 18, 2023Kaieteur Sports – A scintillating CPL hundred from Shai Hope set up crushing 88-run win over the Barbados Royals, as Warrior Nation marched one step closer to possibly clinching the...
Sep 18, 2023
Sep 17, 2023
Sep 17, 2023
Sep 17, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]