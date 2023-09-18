$39B expended on roads within 6 months – Mid-Year Report

Kaieteur News – In the initial six months of this year, $39 billion was expended on road improvements and $1.6 billion has been designated for bridge enhancements. These figures were disclosed in the recently published Mid-Year report by the Ministry of Finance.

As the government advances its transformative infrastructure agenda, numerous pivotal projects are either underway or making significant strides across coastal and hinterland regions.

The following is an update on the progress of these initiatives from the Ministry of Finance:

Linden to Mabura Hill Road: Progress is well underway to enhance this critical route, promising improved connectivity.

Corentyne Highway Upgrades: Ongoing work to revamp bridges and relocate utilities along the Corentyne Highway, spanning from Palmyra to Crabwood Creek, is poised for acceleration in the second half of the year, facilitating smoother transportation.

East Coast Railway and Highway Upgrades: Commencement of work on upgrading the East Coast Railway embankment road from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau and the East Coast Highway from Belfield to Orange Nassau is underway. These projects are expected to advance significantly in the second half.

Diamond and Grove Bypass Road: An alternative bypass road through Diamond and Grove, near completion, will improve traffic flow during the Grove Public Road upgrade. Additionally, the upgrading of the East Bank Public Road from Good Success to Timehri is scheduled to begin by year-end.

East Coast – East Bank Road Linkage: Satisfactory progress characterizes the construction of the East Coast – East Bank Road Linkage from Ogle to Eccles, with continued advancement anticipated in the second half.

Soesdyke – Linden Highway Rehabilitation: Rehabilitation work for the Soesdyke – Linden Highway is set to commence in the fourth quarter, promising vital improvements for commuters.

Four-Lane Highway Expansion: The expansion of the four-lane highway from Meer-Zorgen to Schoonord and from Schoonord to Crane will gain momentum in the latter part of the year.

Ituni to Tacama Farm to Market Road: Ongoing work on the essential farm to market road from Ituni to Tacama is expected to conclude by year-end.

New Demerara River Bridge: Construction initiation on the New Demerara River Bridge, aimed at alleviating commuter congestion on the Demerara Harbour Bridge, is projected to accelerate in the second half of the year.

Corentyne River Bridge: Design and feasibility studies for the Corentyne River Bridge are complete, with procurement for final designs and construction in progress.

Wismar Bridge: The construction of the Wismar Bridge is slated to commence in the second half, promising improved connectivity.

Furthermore, the report stated that $26.7 billion has been invested across all ten administrative regions for the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of access and community roads. This substantial commitment will notably enhance residents’ daily lives, providing better access to homes, places of worship, and economic activities.