US Congress officials discuss economic inclusion with President Ali

Kaieteur News – United States Democratic Minority Leader, Hakeem Jefferies and other congress officials raised the issue of “full economic participation and civic engagement” of Indo and Afro-Guyanese during a meeting with President Irfaan Ali in Washington on Thursday.

The US congressman said in a statement on Saturday that other leading congressional officials “with expertise in foreign affairs, finance, security, and other critical issues to the Western Hemisphere and the Caribbean-American community in Brooklyn and across the United States also participated” in the meeting with the Guyanese leader and his team of government officials.

Jefferies, the highest-ranking democrat in the US House of Representatives, said both parties discussed several “critical issues, including regional and energy security, the climate crisis, and the importance of an inclusive society in Guyana that involved full economic participation and civic engagement by Guyanese-Africans and Guyanese-Indians.”

He said other issues including electoral reform, strengthening democratic institutions, and the need to bolster access to banking and financial services in the Caribbean region were discussed at the meeting.

President Ali’s team included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, Minister of Tourism; Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

On Saturday, Jefferies said in the coming weeks, he along with a delegation of US officials will meet with leaders of the political opposition “to continue our dialogue about the opportunities and challenges confronting the Republic of Guyana and other nations within the African diaspora in the Western Hemisphere.”

In the past, Jefferies has made several comments about the issue of racism and economic equality in Guyana.

He said the US will continue to encourage the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government and the opposition to work together to ensure that all Guyanese citizens, regardless of race or ethnicity, benefit from the economic growth underway in the South American nation.

Meanwhile, Persaud noted on Saturday that the US Democratic leader has accepted President Ali’s invitation to visit Guyana.

Thursday’s meeting came less than two weeks before a key diaspora conference which is slated for September 27th and 28th in Washington. The Democratic Minority Leader is expected to address the event.

Organized by the Combined Guyanese Diaspora Organisations, the event will be held under the theme “Promoting inclusive governance, inclusive economic Growth, Equal Justice, Social Equity, and Sustainable Development for all Guyanese in the era of oil and gas.”