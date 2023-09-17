Several youngsters are the latest to benefit

Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana…

Kaieteur Sports – Several young cricketers, ages 9 to 13 of Just Try Cricket Club, Upper Corentyne, recently benefited from a gear bag filled with batting pads, batting and wicketkeeper pads, cricket shoes and a helmet, compliments of Sheik Mohamed, Owner of Start Sports Trophies and Awards, Enmore, East Coast, Demerara. The aim of the newly formed cricket club is to keep the youths off the streets and constructively occupied, while trying to create an opportunity for them. The kids were delighted for the gear while this initiative is happy to be part of their development.

Total cricket-related items received/purchased so far: $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty-one pairs of batting pads, thirty-two cricket bats, twenty-nine pairs of batting gloves, twenty-three thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, five Arm guards, two boxes, ten cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets and one softball cricket bat. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth of gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicketkeeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, sixty-seven young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty-seven bats, two boxes, five helmets, twenty-three pairs of cricket shoes, fifteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber, twenty-four pairs of batting gloves and two pairs of wicket-keeping gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received three boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem and youth coach, Travis Persaud, softball teams in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans and Just Try CC.

Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist in identifying talent. Progressive and well -managed cricket clubs with a youth program will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine of UK, Dr Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram, Denanauti Singh, Krishna Rengensamy, Ishwar Singh and Ricky Deonarain of 4R Bearings. We thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry at 623-6875 or Kishan Das at +1-718-664-0896.