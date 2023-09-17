Regional Food Festival continues today on Main Street

Waterfalls Magazine – Decorative lights hanging from tree branches above provide a welcoming ambience for patrons on Main Street, Georgetown as Guyana host its second annual Regional Food Festival.

Live entertainment and a wide variety of drinks and cocktails are also available for those who prefer to take a sip on something cold with friends or family.

The festival is as part of the calendar of events for the largest party in sport- the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL).

The CPL tournament has come to Guyana for the final leg of the 2023 series and so has Cricket Carnival, a side attraction that showcases different aspects of the Regional culture.

Since there is no denying that the Caribbean is known for some of the most tantalizing dishes in the world, the Regional Food Festival offers tourists and locals alike a taste of that glorious West Indian cuisine and culture which can all be found in one place – Main Street, Georgetown.

The festival kicked off on Friday evening as part of the exciting events scheduled to be hosted by Guyana.

From hot seven curry, to finger licking bar-be-que and freshly made pizza on the avenue, there is something for everyone! Besides the mouthwatering dishes, patron can enjoy an electrifying atmosphere, full of SOCA and Reggae vibes.

Foodies have a final opportunity to take advantage of this experience today from 12:00hrs before the curtains draw at 22:00hrs.