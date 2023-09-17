North East La Penitence Health Centre earmarked for extension

Latest update September 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is seeking a contractor to extend the North East La Penitence Health Centre in Georgetown at an estimated cost of $20 million. This was revealed at the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Five contractors have submitted bids for the project.
Additionally, the Ministry of Health is also seeking a contractor to modify the roof of the Central Supplies Unit, Kingston Bond, Georgetown and clear a section of the National Psychiatric Hospital at New Amsterdam. The works are pegged at $65 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Health
Modification of roofing at Central Supplies Unit, Kingston Bond.
Extension to North East La Penitence Health Centre.
Supply and delivery of Dental supplies.
Clearing of the section of the National Psychiatric Hospital at New Amsterdam.
Ministry of Tourism
Supply and delivery of one 50 kw three phase generator automatic open for Lethem Business Incubator.
